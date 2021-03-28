Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, M42 4G Bags BIS Certification; India Launch On Cards? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy A and the Galaxy M smartphone lineups have been refreshed several times this year. The former recently received two models including the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72, the latter is said to be expanded with the launch of the Galaxy M42. The upcoming device is expected to be packed with mid-tier hardware and come with both 5G and 4G network connectivity. It seems that both the Galaxy M42 variants are heading to the Indian market soon. An online certification hints the same.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, M42 4G Expected India Launch Date

Both Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and the Galaxy M42 4G have cleared their certification via BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards). The Galaxy M42 5G variant is listed with the SM-M426B/DS model number, while the standard 4G model is mentioned with the SM-A426B/DS model number.

Just for reference, the DS in the model number suggests dual SIM support. The smartphones have made sightings at other online platforms as well in recent times. The BIS certification website hasn't revealed the official launch date or key specifications of both smartphones. But, it is an indication that the company is bringing both units to India soon.

It is worth mentioning that Galaxy M42 5G's development has been tipped by the company itself. It is likely to be the first Galaxy M series smartphone that will have a 5G-ready chipset. Speaking of which, Samsung is speculated to use the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor.

The chipset will be 5G-ready and will have a built-in modem for the same. The features confirmed by the brand include an AMOLED display measuring 6.6-inches. The smartphone will sport a waterdrop notch design for the selfie camera. If the leaks are to be believed, this device will have a quad-lens setup at the rear comprising a 64MP primary sensor.

As of now, the details on the remaining camera sensors are vague. However, the additional sensors would likely be an ultra-wide-angle sensor accompanied by a macro lens and a depth sensor.

Samsung is also said to use a 6,000 mAh battery to power the Galaxy M42 5G and the Galaxy M42 4G. The same was confirmed via the 3C certification website. The primary difference between both devices in terms of hardware could be the processor only. Other details would be confirmed ahead of the official launch.

