Samsung Galaxy F02s Price In India Leaks: Yet Another Budget Phone On Cards

After the success of the Galaxy M and Galaxy A series smartphones, it looks like Samsung is gearing up to focus on the F series devices. The first smartphone in the lineup, the Galaxy F41 gained traction and more devices are all set to join the bandwagon. Well, the talk is about an upcoming smartphone - Samsung Galaxy F02s.

In a recent development, a new smartphone called Samsung Galaxy F02s was spotted in a listing on Google Play Console. The listing reveals the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung smartphone showing what we can expect from it. From the leaked specs, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy F02s could be a rebranded variant of the Galaxy M02s in India and Galaxy A02s in the global markets.

Samsung Galaxy F02s Spotted

As per the Google Play Console listing spotted by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy F02s runs Android 10. The listing shows that it could arrive with a HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and sport a pixel density of 280 ppi. Furthermore, the listing notes that the smartphone might arrive with an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC teamed up with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 506 GPU.

The listing goes on revealing a small photograph of the alleged device that gives us a glimpse of its front panel design. Going by the same, it looks like the device will flaunt a waterdrop notch and surrounded by slim bezels at the sides. The chin alone seems to be noticeable. There are increased possibilities for this to be a placeholder image and not the final prototype of the Samsung Galaxy F02s.

Samsung Galaxy F02s Price Leaks

Soon after the Google Play Console listing of the Samsung Galaxy F02s that revealed the key specifications and possible design, a well-known tipster took to Twitter to shed light on its pricing. Well, the tipster Abhishek Yadav took to his Twitter handle to share that the Samsung Galaxy F02s might cost Rs. 8,999 and the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. He also noted that the high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space could be priced at Rs. 9,999.

What We Expect

Indeed, it appears like the Samsung Galaxy F02s could be a rebranded variant of the Galaxy A02s or Galaxy M02s. If this appears to be true, then the smartphone is said to arrive with identical specifications. The upcoming Galaxy F02s will have almost similar specifications featuring a triple-camera setup at its rear, a capacious 5000mAh battery and a 5MP selfie camera sensor at the front. The Android OS will be topped with the company's One UI as the other Samsung smartphones.

If this Samsung smartphone in question is a mirror image of the Galaxy A02s and Galaxy M02s, then the smartphone will arrive with 15W fast-charging support, a triple-camera module at the rear comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary macro sensor and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor. However, need to wait to for an official confirmation regarding the same to know what the company has to rollout from its sleeve for the Galaxy F02s.

