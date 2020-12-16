Just In
Samsung Galaxy M02s Spotted Online; Could Be Rebranded Galaxy A02s
We already know that Samsung is gearing up to unveil many new smartphones in the Galaxy M and Galaxy A series as we are stepping into the next year. Now, reports regarding the Samsung Galaxy M02s have started making the way in the headlines. The device has been spotted online revealing some key details.
Samsung Galaxy M02s Details Out
As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy M02s has been spotted on the Google Play supported devices list. While the listing does not reveal much information regarding the upcoming Samsung smartphone, it does share some details such as the codename a02q. Notably, this was the same codename that we saw for the Galaxy A02s.
This makes us believe that the Galaxy M02s is a rebranded variant of the Galaxy A02s, which was unveiled last month alongside the Galaxy A12. If this turns out to be true, then we can expect the upcoming smartphone to borrow some key details from the existing model.
Samsung Galaxy A02s Specifications
To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A02s makes use of a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V display along with a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera sensor. Under its hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor teamed up with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space, which can be expanded further using a microSD card.
Running Android 10 topped with One UI, the Samsung Galaxy A02s sports a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary depth sensor and a 2MP tertiary macro lens. At the front, the smartphone uses a 5MP selfie camera sensor.
The other goodies of the Samsung smartphone include a 5000mAh battery along with 15W fast-charging support and standard connectivity aspects. But it misses out on a fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy A02s is priced at €150(approx. Rs. 13,000) for the sole variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and we can expect it to be launched in India early next year.
