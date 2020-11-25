Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s Goes Official: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has introduced two new handsets namely Galaxy A12 and the Galaxy A02s under its Galaxy A-series. The Galaxy A12 is the successor to the Galaxy A11 that was launched earlier this year. Both new handsets will go for sale in 2021 but there is no information regarding availability in India.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Price

The Samsung Galaxy A12 comes in three RAM and storage configurations including 3GB /4GB /6GB RAM and 32GB /64GB /128GB storage. The 64GB storage variant will cost EUR 179, which roughly translates to Rs. 15,700, whereas the 128GB model will be available at EUR 199 (around Rs. 17,500). The Galaxy A12 comes in black, white, blue, and red color options.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Features

The Galaxy A12 flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display with a 720 x 1500 resolution. The display features a tiny waterdrop notch to house the 8MP selfie camera. The handset comes with an unnamed octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz which is said to be the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The onboard storage of the phone can be further expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

At the rear, there is a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary lens, a 5MP ultra-wide, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Furthermore, the handset has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. Lastly. it supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-positioned fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy A02s Price

The Samsung Galaxy A02s comes in a single 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option which will cost EUR 150 (around Rs. 13,200). The handset will be available in Black, and White color options.

Samsung Galaxy A02s Features

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A02s has a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display with a water-drop notch for the 5MP front camera. Under the hood, the device features an unnamed octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The processor is coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which supports storage expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For imaging, the phone offers a triple-rear camera setup which is assisted by a 13MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Further, the Galaxy A02s also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

