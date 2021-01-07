Just In
Samsung Galaxy M02s With 5000mAh Battery Launched; Price Starts At Rs. 8,999
Samsung Galaxy M02s has been announced in India. The latest budget phone comes in two storage configurations and Red, Black, and Blue color variants. The phone will compete with smartphones such as the Realme C12 and the Poco C3. The key highlights of the handset are its huge 5,000 mAh battery, the triple rear camera module.
Samsung Galaxy M02s Price In India And Availability
The Samsung Galaxy M02s comes with a starting price of Rs. 8,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model will cost Rs. 9,999. It will be available for purchase on Amazon, Samsung India's website. However, the exact sale date of the handset is yet to be revealed.
Samsung Galaxy M02s: Should You Buy?
The Samsung Galaxy M02s runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset and comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a waterdrop notch for housing the selfie camera. The 64GB onboard storage can be expanded using a microSD card. Furthermore, a 5,000 mAh battery unit fuels the device which supports 15W charging tech. Software-wise, it runs on Android 10-based OneUI custom skin on top.
You can get a triple camera module on the Galaxy M02s which includes a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and another 2MP lens for portrait shots. For selfies, there is a 5MP front shooter. However, the phone lacks a physical fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port.
Talking about the competition, you can get more options with upgraded features like great design, fingerprint sensor in the same price range. Even the Realme C12 is also available at the same price tag which offers a 6,000 mAh battery, the MediaTek Helio G35 12nm chipset, and so on.
