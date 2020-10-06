Poco C3 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 7,499 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco C3 has been launched in India at an affordable price. The handset offers an HD+ display, triple rear camera setup, a huge battery, and much more. The features of the phone are identical to the Redmi 9C which made its debut in Malaysia back in June.

Poco C3 Price And First Sale In India

The price of the Poco C3 has been set at Rs. 7,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, whereas the 4GB + 64GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs. 8,999. The Poco C3 will go for the first sale in the country on October 16 via Flipkart during Big Billion Days sale. The handset comes in three color options such as Arctic Blue, Lime Green, Matte Black. Notably, the company has mentioned the pricing details as an introductory offer. So, the price of the handset might rise in the future.

What Poco C3 Offers?

Running Android 10-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box, the handset retains a 6.53-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) LCD display along with a waterdrop notch. The handset is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC clubbed with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage that supports additional storage expansion up to 512GB via microSD card.

The Poco C3 gets its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging technology. The handset is also P2i-rated for splash-resistance. In terms of optics, the handset offers a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and another 2MP depth sensor.

At the front, you get a 5MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. For connectivity options, it supports a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Micro USB port for charging.

Poco C3: Alternative

At this price point, the handset will compete against the Realme C12 which is also available in the country at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model. It has the same chipset and 13MP triple-lens. However, you can get a 6,000 mAh battery on the Realme C12. Besides, the Galaxy M01 can also be considered as an alternative to the Poco C3. But Galaxy M01 has a dual rear camera and it is powered by the Snapdragon 435 chipset.

