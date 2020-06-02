Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 Launched In India: Price, Specs, Availability And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As expected, the Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 smartphones have been launched in India. Both are entry-level smartphones priced in the affordable market segment and have dual-camera modules at the rear. These devices run Android 10 topped with the company's One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. While the Galaxy M11 has already been unveiled, India is the first market to get the Galaxy M01.

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 Price In India

Samsung Galaxy M01 comes in a sole variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. It is priced at Rs. 8,999 and comes in Red, Blue, and Black color options. On the other hand, the Galaxy M11 has been launched in two variants with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space priced at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999. The device will be available in Metallic Blue, Violet and Black color options.

Both the newly launched Samsung smartphones will be available via Flipkart, Amazon, Samsung India eStore and other major online portals from 3 PM today. The offline sale of these smartphones is yet to be announced by the company.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M01 bestows a 5.71-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under its hood, this smartphone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 435 SoC teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage. There is a dual-camera setup at the rear with 13MP and 2MP sensors and a 5MP selfie camera sensor.

The Galaxy M01 has standard connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a micro USB port, GPS, FM Radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack. As it is an entry-level offering, the smartphone does not have a fingerprint sensor. And, it gets the power from a 4000mAh battery sans fast-charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M11 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M11 flaunts a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The hardware aspects of the newly launched Samsung smartphone include an octa-core processor with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage space. At its rear, the Galaxy M11 bestows a triple-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, it houses an 8MP selfie camera sensor.

The Galaxy M11 has standard connectivity features as the Galaxy M01. Apart from this, it has a fingerprint sensor at the rear and is fueled by a capacious 5000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

