Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Retail Price Confirmed Ahead Of June 2 Launch

    Samsung is gearing up to expand the affordable Galaxy M series in India with the launch of the Galaxy M11 and the Galaxy M01. The rumor mill has been feeding us with leaks surrounding both devices. By now, we have a fair idea of what to expect from both smartphones in terms of hardware and design. Also, the pricing of both smartphones was recently leaked which now has been confirmed via a news report online.

    Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Retail Price Confirmed Via New Leak
    Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 India Price Details

    As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy M11 will be selling at Rs. 10,999 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage models will cost Rs. 12,999. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M01 will be retailing at Rs. 8,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration.

    It is worth mentioning that this is the pricing of both handsets in the offline market. The publication has also shared the leaked boxes' of both smartphones. Besides, the aforementioned pricing of the Galaxy M11 and the Galaxy M01 corroborate with the recent leak by the tipster Ishan Aggarwal.

    Samsung is expected to launch both smartphones on July 2. The devices are expected to go on sale on the same date online via Flipkart. Also, it will be up for grabs across all the retail stores in India.

    Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Expected Features

    The Samsung Galaxy M11 has already been announced in the international market. It features a 6.4-inch HD+ display and sports a punch-hole. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP secondary, and a 2MP depth lens.

    The device packs an 8MP selfie camera inside the punch-hole. It runs on the Snapdragon 450 SoC. Powering the device is a 5,000 mAh battery with a 15W fast charging support.

     

    As for the Samsung Galaxy M01, it is said to offer a 5.71-inch HD+ display. For optics, the company is said to use a dual-lens setup with a 13MP primary and a 2MP depth sensor. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. The leaks have suggested a 4,000 mAh battery unit, but no details on its fast-charging capacity have been described.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 18:46 [IST]
