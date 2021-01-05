Samsung Galaxy M02s With Snapdragon 450 SoC Goes Official In Nepal Before India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy M02s is all set to debut in India on January 7. However, it has gone official in Nepal already. The budget handset comes with the Snapdragon 450 SoC, a triple rear camera setup, and much more. The price of the device has been set at NPR 15,999 (around Rs. 10,000) for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy M02s comes in Blue, Black, and Red color variants.

Samsung Galaxy M02s: Features

In terms of specifications, the smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It also offers 720 x 1,560 pixels screen resolution It gets its power from the Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB RAM. The 64GB internal storage of the handset can be expanded up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD card.

A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device which supports 15W fast-charging tech. Coming to the software, it runs on Android 10-based OneUI custom skin and has a triple camera module at the rear. The camera setup includes a 13MP main sensor, a 2MP portrait lens, and another 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and videos, it has a 5MP front camera. On the connectivity front, the Galaxy M02s supports GPS, 4G LTE, dual-SIM card slot, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, a USB Type-C port for charging, and a headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy M02s In India

The price of the Galaxy M02s in India is also believed to fall under Rs. 10,000. Besides, we can also expect similar features as the Nepal variant. If this price range, the handset will compete against the Vivo Y20A which ships with Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11. It is available in the country at 11,490.

Best Mobiles in India