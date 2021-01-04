Samsung Galaxy M02s India Launch Pegged For January 7 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung's Galaxy M series smartphones are doing well in India and have helped the company gain the top position in the third quarter of 2020. Designed keeping the young users in mind, the M series smartphones were launched in early 2019 and have become an instant hit. As of 2020, the company sold nearly 15 million units of the Galaxy M series smartphones and is witnessing continuous growth.

Taking the success to the next level, the company is launching new smartphones in the series on a timely basis. The latest one to see the light of the day is the Samsung Galaxy M02s. After several rumors and leaks, it looks like the company is gearing up to launch the Galaxy M02s in India on January 7.

Samsung Galaxy M02s Details

The successor to the Galaxy M01s, which went official in July is all set to be unveiled in the coming days. This new budget smartphone in the Galaxy M series coming to the Indian market on January 7, 2021 is confirmed to arrive with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, 4GB of RAM and a 5000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy M02s is believed to priced under Rs. 10,000. It is likely to be available via Amazon India and Samsung India official store. We can get to know more details regarding the same at the time of its launch.

Samsung Galaxy M02s Rumored Specs

Previous reports have hinted that the Samsung Galaxy M02s could be fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC teamed up with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. It is believed that the upcoming Samsung smartphone could bundle the best streaming, photography, gaming and browsing experience in its price category.

From the latest teaser video, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy M02s could arrive with volume rocker and power button at the right, a triple-rear camera setup and bottom-facing speaker. The rest of the details of the Samsung Galaxy M02s will be revealed at the time of its launch.

