Samsung Galaxy M01s Announced With Dual Camera Module, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC In India
Samsung is gearing up for the Galaxy Unpacked event to launch a couple of flagships. Ahead of the launch, the South Korean company launched the Samsung Galaxy M01s, a new version of the Galaxy M01 smartphone. The Galaxy M01s packs nearly similar features, except for the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.
Samsung Galaxy M01s Price
The Samsung Galaxy M01s is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the sole variant of 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The device is available in two color options, namely Light Blue and Gray. The Samsung Galaxy M01s can be bought on the Samsung official site and the Amazon India site. It is also available at other select offline and online retailers.
Samsung Galaxy M01s Features
The Samsung Galaxy M01 features a 6.2-inch HD+ TFT panel with an Infinity V-Cut notch. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with a 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage, with further expansion up to 512GB via a microSD card.
The new Samsung smartphone also packs a dual-camera module at the rear with a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP secondary camera. The company notes that the cameras support Live Focus, allowing users to capture creative photos. There's an 8MP selfie camera housed in the Infinity V-Cut notch.
The Samsung Galaxy M01s comes with the usual connectivity options like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE. A 4,000 mAh battery fuels the smartphone. For security, there's face unlock feature and fingerprint sensor at the back. Some of the special features include the Dolby Atmos for a surround sound experience. The phone also comes with a pre-installed Samsung Health app.
Samsung Galaxy M01s: Should You Buy?
The Samsung Galaxy M01s comes as an upgrade to the Galaxy M01. There are a couple of key differences, but most of the features are largely similar. For one, the Galaxy M01s comes with the Media Tek Helio P22 chipset, while its predecessor featured the Snapdragon 439 SoC.
The Samsung Galaxy M01s is also a tad bit expensive than the Galaxy M01. The Samsung Galaxy M01 is available for Rs. 8,999, while the new smartphone ship for Rs. 9,999. If you're looking for a budget smartphone, the Galaxy M01s is a good choice for the features it offers.
