Vivo Y20A With Triple Rear Lens Launched In India: Price, Sale Date

Vivo has announced the launch of the latest entry-level handset Vivo Y20A in India. The features of the phone include a large display, triple rear cameras, a 5,000 mAh battery, and much more. The latest offering from the company will sit with the existing models Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i.

Vivo Y20A Price In India And Sale

The handset comes in a single 3GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration which will cost Rs. 11,490 and will be available for purchase in the country starting January 2 on Vivo's website, e-commerce sites, and offline retail stores as well. It has been launched in two shades including Nebula Blue and Dawn White.

Vivo Y20A: What Does It Offer?

In terms of features, the smartphone sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) IPS display with a waterdrop notch to house the front camera. The Snapdragon 439 SoC handles the processing on the device and the chipset is paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded using a microSD card slot. Coming to the software, it runs on Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11.

Moreover, a 5,000 mAh battery unit fuels the Vivo Y20A, which supports 10W fast charging tech. Further, Vivo claims to offer up to 17 hours of HD movie streaming and 10 hours of gaming.

In terms of cameras, you get a triple-lens setup at the rear consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a pair of 2MP lens bokeh, and a macro lens. For selfies and videos, there is an 8MP front sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. Lastly, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and gets Bluetooth 4.2, Micro-USB port, GPS, FM Radio for connectivity.

