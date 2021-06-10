Samsung Galaxy M32 Full Specs Revealed; Selfie Oriented Mid-Ranger Incoming News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung's upcoming offering in the affordable Galaxy M series is said to be the Galaxy M32. The device has been out in the wild for a long and has even cleared certifications from several platforms. Last month, the device's support page was also spotted on the company's official website hinting at an imminent India launch. Now, a new report via 91Mobiles in association with tipster Ishan Aggarwal has revealed all the key features of this upcoming mid-range smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Key Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch

According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy M32 will have 160 x 74 x 9mm dimensions and a weight of around 196 grams. The device is said to flaunt a Super AMOLED display which will measure 6.4-inches. The Infinity-U display will come with FHD+ resolution support. The U-shaped notch will be housing a 20MP camera for selfies and video calling.

The Galaxy M32 will use a quad-camera setup for primary photography. The report suggests the device will be equipped with a 48MP primary sensor which will have an f/1.8 aperture. The camera module will also employ an 8MP secondary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP macro sensor, and another 5MP depth lens with an f/2.4 aperture.

The report also reveals processor and battery details. The Samsung Galaxy M32 will be driven by the Helio G85 processor. The octa-core MediaTek processor is built on a 12nm process and is combined with Mali G-52 GPU.

The handset is said to be launched in two different configurations including 4GB RAM+ 64GGB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage. It will also have expandable up to 1TB microSD card support.

The Smartphone will come pre-installed with Android 11 baked on custom OneUI OS. The device is tipped to feature a 6,000 mAh battery; however, there is no information on its fast charging capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy M22 Expected Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M32's pricing, as well as availability details, aren't known as of now. However, the device's support page and other listings hint at an imminent launch. The device is said to be available in black and blue color options.

Looking at the spec sheet, the Galaxy M32 is confirmed to arrive with standard 4G network support. The major highlight here would be the 6,000 mAh battery and the 20MP selfie camera. The Galaxy M32 is expected to carry an affordable price tag.

We have not seen many devices in this category with this massive selfie snapper in recent times. So this could be one driving factor for the Galaxy M32's success in India and other markets.

