Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Win LG 4K TV

There will be other prizes including up to Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance via the Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win quiz. This cash prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance can be used to buy products on Amazon India or make bill payments.

The Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win Quiz is found alongside other quiz contests including the Amazon Holi Edition Quiz, Amazon iQOO Z6 5G Spin And Win Quiz, Amazon Samsung Laptops Quiz and Amazon Redmi Watch 2 Lite Quiz among others.

Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answer

Here's the answer to the Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win quiz contest.

Question: What is the square root of "4"?

Answer: 2

The Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win Quiz is held from March 18, 2022 to March 31, 2022. As per the contest page, the winners will be announced after the quiz contest and all the eligible winners will get their rewards on or before May 31, 2022. You can access this spin and win quiz contest only via the app and not via the website.

As mentioned above, there will be multiple prizes as a part of this quiz contest. You can win various prizes depending on the spinning wheel option you get. Below are the prizes that the Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win Quiz provide for participants. Given that the smart TVs are a rage, it is interesting that you can win a unit of LG 4K smart TV via this quiz based on your luck.

1 winner will get an LG Ultra HD Smart LED TV.

1 winner will get Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

2 winners will get Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

30 winners will get Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

40 winners will get Rs. 500 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

Notably, the spinning wheel will have six segments with one of them marked "Better luck next time". You must spin the wheel and answer the question mentioned above correctly to be eligible to get the prize on which the pointer actually lands. If the answer is correct, then you will enter the lucky draw for the specific prize. Based on the lucky draw, the actual winner will be chosen.

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

As usual, to participate in this Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win quiz contest, you need to be at least 18 years of age. It is mandatory to be a legal resident of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon while creating the account and have a billing address as well.

If you are declared a winner, then you must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

