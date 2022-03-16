Amazon Holi Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answer: Win OnePlus 9 Pro News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India is hosting the Holi Edition Spin and Win quiz contest. In this quiz, one winner will be chosen and given the OnePlus 9 Pro. As usual, this quiz contest under the Funzone section has been hosted alongside other quiz contests that are live.

Besides the OnePlus 9 Pro, the Amazon Holi Edition Spin and Win quiz lets users also win other prizes such as up to Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance. This can be used to buy products on Amazon India or make bill payments.

The Amazon Holi Edition Spin and Win Quiz is found alongside other quiz contests including the Amazon iQOO Z6 5G Spin And Win Quiz, Amazon Samsung Laptops Quiz and Amazon Redmi Watch 2 Lite Quiz among others.

Amazon Holi Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answer

Here's the answer to the Amazon Holi Edition Spin and Win quiz contest.

Question: Does the Holi festival mark the end of winter and the beginning of?

Answer: Spring

The Amazon Holi Edition Spin and Win Quiz is held from March 1, 2022 to March 14, 2022. As per the contest page, the winners will be announced after the quiz contest and all the eligible winners will get their rewards on or before May 21, 2022. You can access this spin and win quiz contest only via the app and not via the website.

As mentioned above, there will be multiple prizes as a part of this quiz contest. You can win various prizes depending on the spinning wheel option you get. Below are the prizes that the Amazon Holi Edition Spin and Win Quiz provides for participants.

1 winner will get the OnePlus 9 Pro based on lucky draw.

1 winner will get Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

1 winner will get Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

300 winners will get Rs. 100 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

1,000 winners will get Rs. 50 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

Notably, the spinning wheel will have six segments with one of them marked "Better luck next time". You must spin the wheel and answer the question mentioned above correctly to be eligible to get the prize on which the pointer actually lands. If the answer is correct, then you will enter the lucky draw for the specific prize. Based on the lucky draw, the actual winner will be chosen.

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

As usual, to participate in this Amazon Holi Edition Spin and Win quiz contest, you need to be at least 18 years of age. It is mandatory to be a legal resident of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon while creating the account and have a billing address as well.

If you are declared a winner, then you must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

Best Mobiles in India