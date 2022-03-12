Amazon Redmi Watch 2 Lite Quiz Answers: Win Mi Watch Revolve Active News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Redmi launched the Watch 2 Lite smartwatch alongside the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G smartphones. These devices are all set to go on sale sometime soon in the country via online. Now, it is hosting the Amazon Redmi Watch 2 Lite quiz contest to let users win another smartwatch from the brand - the Mi Watch Revolve Active.

Amazon Redmi Watch 2 Lite Quiz Contest

Notably, the Amazon Watch 2 Lite Quiz contest will be hosted for 13 days starting from March 11 to March 24. The winner announcement will be made on May 25, 2022. For this quiz contest, Amazon India will choose 10 lucky participants as winners and each of them will receive a unit of the Mi Watch Revolve Active as the prize.

As usual, the Amazon Redmi Watch 2 Lite Quiz contest will ask a set of five questions to the participants. It is important to answer each of these questions correctly within five seconds for each question. Participants have to first click on the 'Notify Me' button on the contest page to be eligible to win the prize and get updates regarding the Redmi Watch 2 Lite.

After attempting to answer correctly, participants have to tweet their correct screenshot on Twitter tagging the online retailer and using a slew of hashtags including #AmazonSpecials, #AlwaysOnFitness and #RedmiWatch2Lite.

Amazon Redmi Watch 2 Lite Quiz Answers

There will be a set of five questions related to the Redmi Watch 2 Lite smartwatch that was launched recently in the country. Take a look at the questions and the correct answers to each of them from here before participating in the quiz contest.

Question 1: Which of the following features describe the new Redmi Watch 2 Lite?

Answer: All of the above

Question 2: The new Redmi Watch 2 Lite come with a feature to track your heart rate 24×7.

Answer: True

Question 3: Which of following does the new Redmi Watch 2 Lite detect during your sleep?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: How many fitness modes does the new Redmi Watch 2 Lite have?

Answer: 100+ modes

Question 5: How many watch face options does the new Redmi Watch 2 Lite give it's users?

Answer: More than 120

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

For the uninitiated, to participate in this Amazon Redmi Watch 2 Lite quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification.

The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests. Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website. Under the Funzone section, it will be available under the 'Games from top brands' section.

