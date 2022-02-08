Amazon Redmi Smart Band Pro Quiz Answers: Win Mi Watch Revolve Active News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi is gearing up to launch a slew of devices in India on February 9. One of these devices is the Redmi Smart Band Pro. Already, the online retailer Amazon India has hosted various quiz contests related to the launch of the Redmi Note 11 series smartphones and the upcoming smart TV model. Now, it is hosting the Amazon Redmi Smart Band Pro quiz contest.

Amazon Redmi Smart Band Pro Quiz Contest

Notably, the Amazon Redmi Smart Band Pro Quiz contest will be hosted for 13 days starting from February 7 to February 20. The winner announcement will be made on April 20, 2022. For this quiz contest, Amazon India will choose 10 lucky participants as winners and each of them will receive a unit of the Mi Watch Revolve Active as the prize.

As usual, the Amazon Redmi Smart Band Pro Quiz contest will ask a set of five questions to the participants. It is important to answer each of these questions correctly within five seconds for each question. Participants have to first click on the 'Notify Me' button on the contest page to be eligible to win the prize and get the updates regarding the Redmi Smart Band Pro.

After attempting to answer correctly, participants have to tweet their correct screenshot on Twitter tagging the online retailer and using a slew of hashtags including #AmazonSpecials, #AlwaysOnFitness and #RedmiSmartBandPro.

Amazon Redmi Smart Band Pro Quiz Answers

There will be a set of five questions related to the Redmi Smart Band Pro smartwatch to be launched in India tomorrow. Take a look at the questions and the correct answers to each of them from here before participating in the quiz contest.

Question 1: Which of the following features describe the new Redmi Smart Band Pro?

Answer: All of the above

Question 2: The new Redmi Smart Band Pro features Always-On Display, an exceptional feature for any wearable device.

Answer: True

Question 3: The new Redmi Smart Band Pro can last up to ________ on a single charge of battery.

Answer: 14 days

Question 4: The new Redmi Smart Band Pro can detect the following Activities Automatically.

Answer: All of the Above

Question 5: How many different kind of sports modes can you track with the new Redmi Smart Band Pro ?

Answer: More than 110

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

For the uninitiated, to participate in this Amazon Rose Day Spin and Win quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification.

The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests. Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website. Under the Funzone section, it will be available under the 'Games from top brands' section.

