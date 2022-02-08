Just In
- 39 min ago Poco M4 Pro 5G India Launch Teased Officially
- 3 hrs ago Flipkart TV Days Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Best Smart TVs To Buy In India
- 13 hrs ago Vivo T1 5G Tipped To Support Two 5G Bands; Live Image Spotted Online
- 14 hrs ago Sony Alpha 7 IV With Full-Frame Sensor Coming To India On February 10th
Don't Miss
- News Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto for UP
- Lifestyle Magh Gupt Navratri 2022: Know Dates, Puja Timings, Puja Rituals, History And Significance
- Finance This Fashion Stock Can Give Return Above 35%: Emkay Global Recommends
- Sports Kapil Dev takes part in Swachh Bharat activity of South Delhi civic body
- Movies Kenneth Branagh Talks About His Travelling Experience While Shooting For Upcoming Movie Death On The Nile
- Automobiles Top 10 Hatchbacks In India In January 2022: Maruti Suzuki Bags The Top 3 Spots
- Travel Where To Go In February: Top Destinations In Mizoram
- Education TN TRB Admit Card 2022 For PG Assistant, Computer Instructor Exam Released At trb.tn.nic.in, Download Here
Amazon Redmi Smart Band Pro Quiz Answers: Win Mi Watch Revolve Active
Redmi is gearing up to launch a slew of devices in India on February 9. One of these devices is the Redmi Smart Band Pro. Already, the online retailer Amazon India has hosted various quiz contests related to the launch of the Redmi Note 11 series smartphones and the upcoming smart TV model. Now, it is hosting the Amazon Redmi Smart Band Pro quiz contest.
Amazon Redmi Smart Band Pro Quiz Contest
Notably, the Amazon Redmi Smart Band Pro Quiz contest will be hosted for 13 days starting from February 7 to February 20. The winner announcement will be made on April 20, 2022. For this quiz contest, Amazon India will choose 10 lucky participants as winners and each of them will receive a unit of the Mi Watch Revolve Active as the prize.
As usual, the Amazon Redmi Smart Band Pro Quiz contest will ask a set of five questions to the participants. It is important to answer each of these questions correctly within five seconds for each question. Participants have to first click on the 'Notify Me' button on the contest page to be eligible to win the prize and get the updates regarding the Redmi Smart Band Pro.
After attempting to answer correctly, participants have to tweet their correct screenshot on Twitter tagging the online retailer and using a slew of hashtags including #AmazonSpecials, #AlwaysOnFitness and #RedmiSmartBandPro.
Amazon Redmi Smart Band Pro Quiz Answers
There will be a set of five questions related to the Redmi Smart Band Pro smartwatch to be launched in India tomorrow. Take a look at the questions and the correct answers to each of them from here before participating in the quiz contest.
Question 1: Which of the following features describe the new Redmi Smart Band Pro?
Answer: All of the above
Question 2: The new Redmi Smart Band Pro features Always-On Display, an exceptional feature for any wearable device.
Answer: True
Question 3: The new Redmi Smart Band Pro can last up to ________ on a single charge of battery.
Answer: 14 days
Question 4: The new Redmi Smart Band Pro can detect the following Activities Automatically.
Answer: All of the Above
Question 5: How many different kind of sports modes can you track with the new Redmi Smart Band Pro ?
Answer: More than 110
How To Participate In Amazon Quiz
For the uninitiated, to participate in this Amazon Rose Day Spin and Win quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification.
The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests. Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website. Under the Funzone section, it will be available under the 'Games from top brands' section.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
5,120
-
22,260
-
6,299
-
6,999
-
7,499
-
19,999
-
6,499
-
6,690
-
22,395
-
15,999