Redmi Smart Band Pro To Launch On Feb 9 In India: Expected Price & Features

Redmi is gearing up for a big event on February 9 in India. The brand will launch the new Redmi Note 11-series smartphones along with a new budget fitness wearable- Redmi Band Pro. Notably, Redmi launched the budget fitness band in the homegrown market in China in October 2021. The smart band is expected to be priced under Rs. 3,000 and will fight the likes of the Realme Band 2, OnePlus Band, and other budget wearables.

Notably, Redmi's first budget wearable in India was full of compromises. It did come at a dirt-cheap price but the overall package left us disappointed. Things might change with the upcoming wearable launch. Here's everything you need to know about the Redmi Band Pro.

Redmi Band Pro Features & Specifications

The Redmi Smart Band Pro flaunts a 1.47-inch screen with 194 x 368 pixels screen resolution and 264ppi pixel density. This is going to be a big upgrade if you are currently using the first-gen Redmi fitness band. The display is going to be bigger, brighter and should offer better tactile feedback. Importantly, the Redmi Band Pro comes equipped with an ambient light sensor to offer automatic adjustment of screen brightness for added convenience.

The budget fitness tracker has a 24-hour PPG heart-rate sensor and also comes fitted with a SpO2 monitor to measure blood oxygen levels. For durability, the Redmi Band Pro has a 2.5D tempered glass cover protecting the screen, and the band is rated for 5ATM for water resistance. The fitness tracker is powered by a 200mAh battery cell that should last up to 10 days on a single charge. Redmi will offer a magnetic charger in the box.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro has 110 workout modes covering most required fitness activities such as running, cycling, swimming, free exercises, and yoga. As per our information, the budget fitness band can auto-detect workout activity, measures stress levels and can be linked to health apps such as Apple Health, and Strava to offer important insights.

If the brand manages to keep the pricing aggressive, the Redmi Smart Band Pro can give a tough time to the Realme Band 2, which is currently selling at Rs. 2,999 on Flipkart.com.

Along with the fitness band, Redmi will also unveil the Note 11S handset in India. The smartphone flaunts a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It draws power from a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 11S is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

