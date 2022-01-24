Redmi Note 11S India Launch Slated For Feb 9: Expected Price & Features To Check Out Features oi-Rohit Arora

The next smartphone launch from the house of Xiaomi is set to happen on February 9, 2022, in India. The tech giant will unveil the budget handset- Redmi Note 11S with some notable upgrades to lure price-conscious buyers. The Redmi Note 11S will most likely flaunt an AMOLED display and is expected to feature a 108MP quad-lens camera setup. Xiaomi could launch the Redmi Note 11S with a MediaTek Helio-series chipset.

Notably, Xiaomi is hosting a global launch event for its Redmi Note 11-series on January 26, 2022. More information about the number of smartphones in the series, specifications and features will be revealed on the global launch date.

Redmi Note 11S Design & Expected Specifications

The Redmi Note 11S flaunts flat edges and a minimal design. The smartphone will be launched in three to four color options with solid color tones for a more elegant look and feel. Similar to the Redmi Note 10S, the Redmi Note 11S will also have an IP53-rated design and is expected to feature powerful stereo speakers.

There will be a big rectangular camera module at the top-left corner of the rear panel that will most likely feature a massive 108MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle sensor and most possibly a 2MP macro sensor.

Another 2MP portrait sensor can find its way in the quad-lens camera to enable portrait photography. We wish these rumoured camera specs don't come out to be true because the entire camera module seems nothing short of a marketing gimmick. Instead of offering a massive 108MP primary camera with below-average secondary sensors, the Redmi handset could use a more balanced overall camera hardware.

For instance, a triple-lens camera featuring a 64MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP or a 13MP AF wide-angle sensor and a 5MP macro sensor would do a better job for everyday photography. It would also be good to see the budget handset running on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Moving on, the smartphone is expected to flaunt an AMOLED display. We might be looking at a 6.43-inch/6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, which seems decent for the handset's price. Since the predecessor offered the same display, a 90Hz OLED panel should make for a better upgrade in 2022.

The Redmi Note 11S will feature a dual nano-SIM card tray and a dedicated microSD card for storage expansion. The smartphone will draw power from a big 5,000mAh battery unit. It will be interesting to see a fast-charger bigger than 33W in the box.

Xiaomi should keep the pricing competitive for the Redmi Note 11S. The handset should be priced around Rs. 14,499 for the base variant offering 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The higher variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM should cost somewhere between Rs. 15,999 to Rs. 16,499.

The virtual launch event is set to happen on February 9 and the company has set up a 'Notify Me' page for the upcoming launch.

Best Mobiles in India