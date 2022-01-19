Redmi Note 11 Series Global Launch Set For January 26 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Finally, the Redmi Note 11 series of smartphones is all set to go official in the global markets. The company just announced that these smartphones will be launched outside China on January 26. Notably, the series comprising three models - the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ went official in China last year.

Redmi Note 11 Series Global Launch

Talking about the global launch event, Redmi has confirmed to host an event on January 26 at 5:30 PM IST. At this event, the company is all set to bring three new smartphones to the global market. It looks like we can expect these phones to have some changes as compared to the Chinese variants.

The company has taken to its official Twitter handle to share the launch date of these smartphones. The teaser image shows the flat edges of the Redmi Note 11 smartphone and it reads "Rise To The Challenge". There is a microsite for the launch event.

Some aspects that the Redmi Note 11 series global variants might feature include an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 108MP primary camera sensor at the rear, and support for 67W/120W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 Specs

The standard Redmi Note 11 bestows a 6.6-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a FHD+ resolution. Under its hood, the smartphone uses an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC with 5G support. There are multiple variants such as 4GB RAM + 128GB storage space, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage space.

For imaging, the Redmi smartphone makes use of a 50MP primary camera sensor with an 8MP depth sensor. At the front, it houses a 16MP selfie camera sensor within the punch-hole cutout. A 5000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within alongside 33W fast charging support. Other aspects include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, IP53 water resistance and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Specs

Talking about the Redmi Note 11 Pro, the smartphone features a relatively bigger 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It uses a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor alongside 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage space.

Running Android 11 topped with MIUI 12.5, the smartphone comes with a 108MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The selfie camera is the same as on the standard variant. Powering it from within is a 5160mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Specs

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ retains the same aspects as the Redmi Note 11 Pro except for the difference in the battery charging capacity. Notably, this most advanced variant comes with 120W fast charging and a 4500mAh battery. This is the fastest charging support on a mainstream phone and it can charge it from 0 to 100% in just 15 minutes. Apart from this, the storage, display, camera, processor and other aspects remain the same.

