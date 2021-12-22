Redmi Note 11 4G India Variant To Feature 50MP Main Camera; Different From Chinese Model? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

This is not the first time, we are hearing about the Redmi Note 11 4G. The handset is expected to go official soon in the global market. The pricing, storage configurations, and key specs of the Note 11 4G have already been revealed for the global market. Now, the India launch has also been confirmed; however, Xiaomi has not revealed anything yet. The phone has received the BIS listing, suggesting an imminent India launch.

Redmi Note 11 4G India Launch On Cards

Apart from the BIS certification, the Redmi Note 11 4G with model number 2201117TG was also spotted on the NBTC certification. The BIS listing has only confirmed an imminent India launch. Separately, the camera specifications of the handset are listed on the Camera FV5 database which confirms the main lens of the Note 11 4G will be the same as the Chinese variant; however, the selfie camera will be different.

Redmi Note 11 4G Camera Specs Tipped

As per the FV5 database listing, the Redmi Note 11 4G will come with a 50MP main lens which will support an f/2.0 aperture and EIS. At the front, the handset is said to feature a 13.1MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, a 99.4-degree horizontal field-of-view, and an 82.3-degree vertical field-of-view.

To recall, the Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 11 4G has an 8MP front-facing sensor. Further, the main lens of the handset is expected to be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Redmi Note 11 4G Other Specs In India

As we already know, the global variant is tipped to run the Snapdragon 680 processor instead of the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. We also expect the Indian variant might also adopt the Snapdragon processor.

Other features are expected to include a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 18W charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port for connectivity. Upfront, the Redmi Note 11 4G would be launched with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Also, the Indian variant of the Note 11 4G phone is tipped to come with three storage variants - 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB. It will also be available in Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, and Star Blue color options in the country.

Redmi Note 11 4G Expected Launch, Price In India

The exact launch date is yet to be announced. Also, the pricing of the device is still under wraps. However, the global variant of the Redmi Note 11 4G is said to carry a starting price of $199 (roughly Rs. 15,000).

We expect the handset will come with a cheaper price tag compared to the global variant as the European market price is always higher than the Indian market due to tax. This means the phone could cost between Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 14,000. However, it will be better to take the pricing with a pinch of salt until official info comes out.

