Redmi Note 11 4G With 90Hz Display, Triple Cameras Announced; Designed For Indian Audience?

Redmi Note 11 series has been gradually expanding to include multiple models. The latest one to enter the market is the Redmi Note 11 with only 4G support. The series now includes the Redmi Note 11 5G, Pro 5G, and the Pro+ 5G models, and the newly launched 4G model. To note, the newly launched Redmi Note 11 4G is a tweaked form of the Redmi 10 and the Redmi 10 Prime.

Redmi Note 11 4G Features

The Redmi Note 11 4G flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The display supports a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate with a 1500:1 contrast ratio. The overall design of the newly launched Redmi Note 11 4G is quite similar to other Redmi phones, including the Redmi 10 Prime.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 11 4G draws power from the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB storage. The cameras on the smartphone include a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter. The supporting sensors include an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter.

The Redmi Note 11 4G includes an 8MP selfie camera housed in the punch-hole cutout. To note, the camera specifications are quite different from the Redmi 10 Prime phone that shipped with quad sensors. It comes with the usual connectivity options like 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, Infrared (IR) blaster, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Redmi Note 11 4G Price, Availability

The Redmi Note 11 4G is available in two models of 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB, costing CNY 999 (around Rs. 11,700) and CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,800). The phone can be bought in Dreamy Clear Sky, Time Monologue, and Mysterious Blackland color options.

Presently, the Redmi Note 11 4G will go on sale from December 1. The phone's pricing and availability in other markets including India are still under wraps. The phone's 5G counterpart was announced a few weeks back for a slightly higher price. The phone is tipped to be rebranded as Redmi Note 11T 5G in India, set to debut soon.

