Redmi, Jio Partner For 5G Trials: Upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G To Be Part Of 5G Trials

Redmi Note 11T 5G launch is right around the corner, bringing with it several upgrades. At the same time, the Xiaomi sub-brand is partnering with Reliance Jio as part of the 5G trials. The latest reports suggest the 5G trials with Jio will be done on the upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone.

Redmi, Jio Partner For 5G Trials

To note, the upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G is tipped to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G. One of the interesting features of the Redmi Note 11T 5G is the support for seven bands, which include SA (n1/ n3/ n5/n8/ n28/ n40/ n78) and NSA (n1/n3/n40/n78).

Now, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be part of the 5G trials going on in India. For the same, Redmi has joined hands with Jio and the trials will be conducted on the upcoming Note phone. Here, both brands will conduct a 5G standalone lab trial, which involves the Redmi Note 11T 5G will undergo multiple scenarios that deliver an 'enhanced' 5G experience.

"We are delighted to partner with Reliance Jio for the Note 11T 5G in our endeavor of democratizing technology by making it easier for customers to get access to 5G smartphones future-ready," said Muralikrishnan B, COO, Xiaomi India. He further stated the trials are an "indication of the development of the 5G ecosystem in India."

Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch: What To Expect?

The upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G is one of the highly anticipated smartphones. As mentioned earlier, the phone is said to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G, which is the base model of the Note 11 series. The phone is tipped to flaunt a 6.6-inch FHD+ panel with 2400×1080 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the smartphone is said to draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset based on the 6nm architecture. The processor is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage. The Redmi Note 11T 5G will also include a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

For imaging, the phone will ship with a dual-camera system at the back including a 50MP sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There's also a 16MP sensor at the front placed into a punch-hole cutout. The Redmi Note 11T 5G will launch on November 30 and we'll know the pricing then.

