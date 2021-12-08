Just In
Redmi Note 11 4G India Launch Expected Soon; Color & Storage Options Revealed
Xiaomi is expected to launch the 4G variant of the Note 11 smartphone soon. Now, the color and RAM/storage options of the Note 11 4G in India have been revealed online. To recall, the handset was originally launched last month in China. It will join the recently launched Note 11T 5G in the country. For the unaware, the Note 11T 5G is rebranded version of the original Note 11 5G.
Redmi Note 11 4G Color & Storage Options Revealed
The news comes out via 91mobiles who has exclusively learned from industry sources that the Redmi Note 11 4G will launch soon in the country. Further, the phone will be available in three storage configurations -- 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB options.
However, the Note 11 4G is launched in two storage models in China. Also, the phone is tipped to come with Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, and Star Blue color options in India.
Redmi Note 11 4G Features In India
The phone is believed to share similar features in India as the Chinese model. To recall, the Redmi Note 11 4G was announced with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC.
For imaging, the device comes with a triple camera system that houses a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, there is an 8MP camera sensor at the front.
Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, it packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging and sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Redmi Note 11 4G Expected Price In India
The Redmi Note 11 4G price starts in China at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,800) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the base model will come in India with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. We expect the Note 11 4G will cost under Rs. 10,000 in India. However, it will be better to take this as speculations until any reliable info comes out.
