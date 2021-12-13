Redmi Note 11 4G Global Variant Tipped To Pack SD680 Processor Instead Of Helio G88; Pricing Also Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi is prepping up to launch the Redmi Note 11 4G soon in the global market. The handset was originally launched last month in China and with features including the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, 90Hz display, and so on. The latest development suggests the global variant of the Redmi Note 11 4G will pack a Snapdragon processor instead of MediaTek. Also, the price of the handset has also been tipped.

Redmi Note 11 4G Processor & Pricing Tipped Online

According to The Pixel report, the global variant of the Redmi Note 11 4G will be powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor which is the latest SoC from Qualcomm to power mid-range devices in 2022.

The report also suggests the Note 11 4G will start at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version. There will also be other storage options - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. Although the report did not mention the price of the other variants. Earlier, another report from The Pixel also suggested Redmi Note 11 series devices will ship with different designs in the global market compared to the Chinese models.

Redmi Note 11 4G Launch Details

The phone is expected to go official in Q1 2022. Although Xiaomi has not shared any details regarding this. Apart from processor and design, we expect the other internal specs of the device will be the same as the Chinese variant. However, we cannot surely comment on this until any reliable info comes out.

The Redmi Note 11 4G was announced with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. As above mentioned, the Chinese variant of the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC.

Moreover, the smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 18W charging support. There is a triple camera system consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the phone has an 8MP selfie camera sensor. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Redmi Note 11 4G Launching In India?

As of now, there is no official word regarding India's launch. However, a report recently revealed that the Redmi Note 11 4G will launch soon in the country. And it will be available in three storage configurations in India - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM, and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM options. Also, the phone is said to arrive in three color options in the country namely - Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, and Star Blue.

The storage variants are different from the global variant. So, we cannot tell that if the Indian variant will also run the Snapdragon 680 processor instead of Helio G88 SoC. It is also important to note that the Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 11 4G comes in two storage models. It will be better to wait for official confirmation.

