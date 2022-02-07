Amazon Rose Day Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Here’s How To Win iPhone 13 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India is hosting a slew of special quiz contests on account of the Valentine's Day celebrations. Already, it hosted the Valentine's Day Edition Quiz contest to celebrate the occasion. Now, the online retailer has come up with the Amazon Rose Day Spin and Win Quiz contest.

The Amazon Rose Day Spin and Win Quiz is the latest one to be added to the app's Funzone section. This quiz contest offers users with various prizes including an Apple iPhone 13, up to Rs. 50,000 worth Amazon Pay Balance and more.

Notably, the Amazon Rose Day Spin and Win Quiz joins other ongoing quiz contests under the Funzone section including Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz, Amazon Tecno Pova 5G Quiz, Amazon Redmi Note 11 Quiz, and others.

Amazon Rose Day Spin And Win Quiz Answers

As the other spin and win quiz contests hosted by Amazon India, this one also asks users only one question. On providing the correct answer to the same, the prizes to be won by users will be decided. The question and its correct answer for the Amazon Rose Day Spin and Win Quiz are as follows.

You can check out the quiz contest question and answer from here to be eligible to win the prize.

Question: What is the square root of "4"?

Answer: 2

Amazon Rose Day Spin and Win quiz contest joins the daily quiz under the Funzone section. As it is a spin and win contest, there is a spinning wheel and the winners of the quiz contest will be announced after the quiz is over. Notably, the contest starts on February 1, 2022 and will end on February 28, 2022. While one winner can win the iPhone 13, the others prizes will be cash rewards and it depends on the option they get in the spinning wheel.

Notably, the spinning wheel will have six segments with one of them marked "Better luck next time". You must spin the wheel and answer the question mentioned above correctly to be eligible to get the prize on which the pointer actually lands. If the answer is correct, then you will enter the lucky draw for the specific prize. Based on the lucky draw, the actual winner will be chosen.

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

For the uninitiated, to participate in this Amazon Rose Day Spin and Win quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website.

