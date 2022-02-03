Just In
- 47 min ago Affordable Jio, Airtel, Vi Postpaid Plans To Choose From
- 1 hr ago Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For February 3: How To Get Rewards, Upgrades For Free
- 5 hrs ago Best Valentines Day Gift Ideas: Red Color Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds To Gift For Your Loved One
- 15 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Up For Pre-Booking; Expected Price, Features Known So Far
Don't Miss
- Movies Shamita Shetty On Her Relationship With Raqesh Bapat: I Want To Know Him In The Outer World
- News Assam: 60-year-old man fighting legal battle to prove his Indian citizenship, dies by suicide
- Finance Stocks To Split In February 2022
- Lifestyle Current Covid Vaccines Induce Robust Protection Against Severe Disease From Omicron: Study
- Sports AFCON 2021: Sadio Mane takes Senegal into final
- Education UPSSSC Junior Assistant 2019 DV Admit Card Released, Download UPSSSC Junior Assistant 2019 DV Call Letter Here
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Gearing Up For The Launch Of Jimny In India: 3 Door Version To Be Introduced Initially
- Travel Where To Go In February: 8 Top Destinations In India
Amazon Redmi Note 11 Quiz Answers: Win Free Smartphone
Already, we know that Redmi is all set to launch four devices on February 9. These upcoming devices include the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi Smart TV X43. On account of the same, Amazon India has already hosted quiz contests related to these devices and we can expect the wearable quiz to also follow soon.
The online retailer Amazon India recently hosted the Redmi Note 11S quiz contest on account of the launch of the Redmi Note 11 series smartphones in the country. Now, the Amazon app has hosted the Redmi Note 11 quiz contest that will let users win the smartphone for free.
Amazon Redmi Note 11 Quiz Contest
The template of the Amazon Redmi Note 11 Quiz contest is the same as we have seen in other quiz contests. There will be a set of five questions and participants have to answer all the questions correctly to enter the lucky draw. Notably, each question has to be answered correctly within five seconds to serve the purpose.
As a part of the Amazon Redmi Note 11 Quiz quiz contest, the online retailer will let seven fortunate winners get their hands on the Redmi Note 11 smartphone. This quiz will run for 30 days from February 2, 2022 to March 2, 2022. The winner announcement will be made on March 4, 2022.
As usual, this is an app-only quiz and you need to check out the Funzone section of the Amazon app to participate in this quiz. Do keep in mind that you will not be able to participate in this quiz via the Amazon website.
Amazon Redmi Note 11 Quiz Answers
To win a Redmi Note 11 smartphone for free, participants need to answer these questions asked as a part of the quiz hosted on the Amazon app correctly. Check out the questions and answers from here.
Question 1: When is the Redmi Note 11 planned to be launched?
Answer: 9th Feb, 2022
Question 2: Which is the first phone from Redmi that had AMOLED display?
Answer: Redmi Note 10
Question 3: What display does Redmi Note 11 has?
Answer: 90Hz AMOLED Display
Question 4: What is the battery charging capacity of Redmi Note 11?
Answer: 33W Pro Fast Charging
Question 5: Approximately, how many units of Redmi Note series have been sold globally so far?
Answer: 240 million
How To Participate In Amazon Quiz
For the uninitiated, to participate in this Amazon Valentine's Day Edition Spin and Win quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.
Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
6,299
-
6,999
-
7,499
-
19,999
-
6,499
-
6,690
-
22,395
-
15,999
-
32,239
-
18,650