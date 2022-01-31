Redmi Smart TV X43, Redmi Note 11S Set To Launch In India; Dolby Vision, 30W Speakers Confirmed News oi-Megha Rawat

Xiaomi appears to be gearing up for a big launch event in India on February 9th. The business has already confirmed the launch of two Redmi Note 11 series devices on February 9, and has now confirmed the introduction of a new wearable in India with the Redmi Smart Band Pro.

The business has now announced the debut of a new product in the Redmi TV series. The Redmi Smart TV X43 will be released in India on February 9, boosting the company's premium X series offering.

Redmi Smart TV X43 Specifications

Redmi brand, Xiaomi will release a new smart TV. The new 43-inch smart TV, as well as the Redmi Note 11S smartphone, will be released in India on February 9. HDR and Dolby Vision are included in the Redmi X43 4K smart TV.

The Redmi X43 smart HDR TV will be accompanied by 30W speakers for sound. It will come with Xiaomi's PatchWall OS, just like the rest of the company's TVs. Redmi Smart TV X50, X55, and X65 models are presently available, with the Redmi Smart TV X43 set to have the smallest display in the company's X-series smart TV lineup.

Redmi hasn't revealed the processor yet to power the Redmi TV X43, although the event page claims that it will have "Future Ready Flagship Performance." Redmi's earlier X-series smart TVs, such as the Redmi Smart TV X55, are equipped with a quad-core MediaTek SoC with Mali G52 GPU and 2GB of RAM.

The company claimed, the Redmi Smart TV X43 will operate on Android TV and include Xiaomi's newest PatchWall software, as well as IMDb integration. PatchWall is Xiaomi's launcher, which features curated content from multiple over-the-top (OTT) sites as well as functionality for controlling smart home devices like smart lights and the Mi Air Purifier.

Redmi Smart TV X43 Price And Availability

Xiaomi has yet to confirm pricing and availability for the Redmi Smart TV X43, which could be less expensive than the Redmi Smart TV X50, which is presently available on Amazon for Rs. 37,999 and has a larger display.

Redmi Note 11S Features

A 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass, Eye-care mode, 1,000nits peak brightness, and a punch-hole camera are among the features of the Redmi Note 11S. The phone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G96 CPU, as well as up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. The phone comes with the MIUI 13 custom skin, which is based on Android 11.

A 5,000 mAh battery with 33W rapid charging is included, as well as a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C connector, and Bluetooth 5.0 are among the connectivity options. For security, it incorporates a fingerprint sensor on the side. The Redmi Note 11S features a splash-resistant IP53 rating, dual stereo speakers, and a secure fingerprint sensor on the side.

The Redmi Note 11S has a quad-camera configuration on the rear, with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP sensors for portrait and macro shots.

Redmi Note 11S Price And Availability

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is anticipated to cost Rs. 17,999 in India. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is set to be released on February 9, 2022. This is the base edition of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, which will be available in Pearl White, Twilight Blue, and Graphite Gray color options.

