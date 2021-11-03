Redmi 43-inch Full HD Smart TV Review: Value For Money Or Overpriced?

Design & Build Quality

The sub-25K price-point doesn't offer much bandwidth to experiment with design and looks. The focus remains on designing a functional product that delivers on practicality and most required features, sturdiness and host of connectivity features in the case of Redmi TV 43". The front fascia has notably thicker bezels surrounding the screen. These glossy black borders are a tad thicker than what Xiaomi had offered with the Mi TV 43" Horizon edition.

The Mi TV 43" Horizon is also selling at Rs. 23,999 and has a slightly premium feel to its panel. Redmi could have trimmed down the bezels or have added some chrome/anodized metal treatment to the TV for a slightly upmarket feel.

Pay Extra For The Wall-Mount

As it goes with all Xiaomi/Redmi branded Smart TVs, the Redmi TV 43" also comes sans the wall-mount in the package. You can ask the service engineer to bring one at the time of installation and that will cost you an additional Rs. 300-Rs. 500 on the overall price of the TV. What you get in the box are the matte finish plastic stands that are sturdy enough to hold the TV on a table.

Besides, the packaging has a very well-designed Xiaomi Bluetooth remote controller; however, batteries are not included in the package.

Connectivity Ports & Wireless Standards

The back of the TV has sturdy hard plastic and a big Redmi logo. The plastic used is of good quality and gives an assuring feel to the panel. The back is also home to all connectivity ports (Placed sideward) including 2x HDMI ports to connect set-top boxes, Blu-Ray players and gaming consoles, 2x USB A (2.0) ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices and a 3.5mm audio jack to connect headphones, Antenna, Ethernet, AV port.

The Redmi TV 43" supports Dolby Atmos Pass-through via ARC Port (HDMI port) allowing you to enhance the audio delivery. It also has Bluetooth 5.0 and supports Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) and 2x2 MIMO. You also get built-in Chromecast, Google voice assistant support and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). Some cost-cutting has been done. The Redmi TV 43" lacks an optical out port and only comes with two HDMI ports. Xiaomi usually offers three HDMI ports.

Moving on, the Smart TV has a 75W power requirement and is rated just 1-Star, which means power consumption could be on a higher side.

Redmi TV 43” Picture Clarity

Coming on to the 43" display, the Full HD VA/IPS panel is bright and vivid and serves very well for 1080p content playback, both on OTT platforms and set up boxes. Color reproduction is quite impressive and blacks appear deep, thanks to Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine. The 4K videos on YouTube maxed out at 1080p and looked very immersive. The 43" panel also proved to be an excellent screen for streaming content on Netflix and Prime Videos.

Bright & Vivid 1080P Display

I also did not face any visibility issues with the TV wall-mounted in a room full of natural light. While Xiaomi did not mention the exact number, the peak brightness level seems fairly adequate to produce a bright picture. Make sure you keep the Gamma settings on bright (Advanced Video) if you plan to keep the TV in a well-lit room. Plenty of picture settings are available to help you customize the picture output as per your liking.

Decent Audio Performance For The Price

The audio performance is good for the price if not excellent. The 20W speakers felt adequate for a small living room and a mid-size bedroom. Speakers produce clean and loud audio that works well for the most content type. Some useful settings are also embedded in the settings menu to make the TV sound even better.

For instance, enabling DTS Bass Enhancement does boost low-end frequencies while tuning in to bass-heavy music. You must enable DTS dialogue clarity and set the sound mode to news or standard while watching dialogue-heavy content.

Hardware & Software Performance

It's good to see Android 11 out-of-the-box on a sub-25K Smart TV that gives you access to the latest Android features and services on a big screen form-factor. Besides, the Redmi TV 43" also runs the latest PatchWall UI skin- 4.0 bringing IMDb integration at an affordable price. The PatchWall UI is still the best CDE (Content Discovery Engine) on a Smart TV platform giving you access to a repository of curated content.

Keep A Hard-Disk Handy

On the hardware side, the Redmi TV 43" has 1GB RAM and 8GB storage out of which 4.3GB is available to store media content. You would need a hard drive if you regularly stream downloaded media content on the TV. Redmi should have offered at least 16GB internal memory on the 43" variant.

Moreover, the 1GB RAM felt restricted at times. While the UI navigation is smooth and apps do not take much time to load, you will come across minor hiccups time-to-time. For instance, the TV takes a second to register some commands such as volume shift, loading PatchWall UI and Google Play Store. Things become better once you start streaming the content on any app. Redmi could have avoided these minor hiccups by offering slightly better hardware on the 43" TV.

Verdict

The Redmi TV 43" is a good product but seems slightly overpriced if you consider the options available at your disposal. For instance, the Realme 43" Ultra HD 4K TV is selling at Rs. 25,999 on Flipkart and brings an almost bezel-less Dolby Vision-enabled 4K panel with 1.07B colors support, 24W quad stereo speaker setup, hands-free voice commands support and an additional HDMI port for added convenience.

Realme is also offering better hardware; 2GB RAM and 16GB native storage. Overall, you are paying Rs. 2,000 extra for a host of features and a 4K panel that beats the 1080p screen on the Redmi TV 43" in terms of color reproduction, resolution and picture clarity.

That said, if your media consumption mostly consists of Full HD content, the 43" 1080 panel will not disappoint you at all; however, if you stream higher resolution content on OTT platforms (Netflix, Prime Videos, etc.) and natively, the Redmi TV 43" isn't going to cut the deal.

The Redmi TV 43" is available across Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio, Amazon.in and across all offline retail partners.