Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Up To Rs. 5,000 Prize

The Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win quiz has been updated for this month and offers different prizes for users. As usual, it is available under the Funzone section of the app. It lets 105 winners get attractive prizes of up to Rs. 5,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

There will be other prizes including up to Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance via the Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win quiz. This cash prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance can be used to buy products on Amazon India or make bill payments.

The Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win Quiz is found alongside other quiz contests including the Amazon OnePlus 10R 5G quiz contest, Amazon Summer Edition quiz contest, Amazon Redmi 10A quiz contest, and more.

Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answer

Here's the answer to the Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win quiz contest.

Question 1: When is "Star Wars" day celebrated?

Answer: May 4

The Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win Quiz is held from May 4, 2022 to May 15, 2022. As per the contest page, the winners will be announced after the quiz contest and all the eligible winners will get their rewards on or before May 26, 2022. You can access this spin and win quiz contest only via the app and not via the website.

As mentioned above, there will be multiple prizes as a part of this quiz contest. You can win various prizes depending on the spinning wheel option you get. Below are the prizes that the Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win Quiz provide for participants. If you participate in the quiz contest, then you can win up to Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance.

10 winners will get Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

20 winners will get Rs. 2,500 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

25 winners will get Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

50 winners will get Rs. 500 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

Notably, the spinning wheel will have six segments with one of them marked "Better luck next time". You must spin the wheel and answer the question mentioned above correctly to be eligible to get the prize on which the pointer actually lands. If the answer is correct, then you will enter the lucky draw for the specific prize. Based on the lucky draw, the actual winner will be chosen.

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

As usual, to participate in this Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win quiz contest, you need to be at least 18 years of age. It is mandatory to be a legal resident of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon while creating the account and have a billing address as well.

If you are declared a winner, then you must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

