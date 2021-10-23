Just In
- 7 min ago Schott AG Xensation α Cover Glass Might End 3rd-Party Phone Screen Protection Reign
- 28 min ago Vivo Diwali Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Top Vivo Smartphones
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Renders Show Its Design; Key Specs Also Revealed
- 2 hrs ago Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch Spotted In Real World: Looks Much Bigger And Premium Than 13-Inch MacBook Pro
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle US Lawmakers Say India’s Success Will Help World Defeat COVID-19 As It Achieves 1 Billion Jabs Milestone
- News PM Modi to meet 7 Indian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers today
- Movies Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham & Vidya Balan's Sherni Shortlisted For India's Official Entry To Oscars 2022
- Sports T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match: India vs Pakistan: Key Battles and Key Players
- Education UGC NET Exam 2021 Revised Schedule Released For December 2020 And June 2021 Cycles
- Finance 2 Hotel, 1 Finance Stocks To Buy According To ICICI Securities
- Automobiles Mercedes-Benz Creates The Most Transparent Retail Experience
- Travel Gujarat's Ten Best Winter Destinations
Amazon Festive Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Win iPhone 13
The online retailer Amazon India is hosting several new quiz contests for its users on account of the festive season sale. One of the games that is available for users is the Amazon Festive Edition Spin and Win contest. During this quiz contest, participants can win many prizes including the iPhone 13, up to Rs. 50,000 cash prize, and 4K TV.
Amazon Festive Edition Spin And Win Quiz
Notably, the Amazon Festive Edition Spin and Win quiz is live from October 23 at midnight to November 10, 2021. The winners will be announced by the end of November and the prizes will be delivered to them by November 28.
To participate in this quiz contest, it is important to answer the question that is asked correctly. Do keep in mind that you need to answer the question within five seconds to enter the lucky draw. Check out the question and the correct answer to the same from here.
Question: How many sides does a square have?
Answer: 4
To participate in the Amazon Festive Edition Spin and Win quiz, you need to make sure you have the Amazon app installed on your smartphone. If not, then download and install the Amazon app on your Android or iOS device from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store respectively. Once you download the app, you will have to create an account or log in to your existing Amazon account.
Now, you need to scroll down to find the Funzone section or search for it. Once you enter the Funzone section, you will find four quiz contests together that will have the Amazon Festive Edition Spin and Win quiz as well. To play this quiz, just click on the banner and then click on the Spin Now option. You will get the spinning wheel that will decide the prize that you might win.
Once it is done, you will be taken to the page where you will have to answer the question mentioned above. You will be eligible to win the prize you selected with the spinning wheel depending on a lucky draw. If the spinning wheel shows better luck next time, then you cannot participate further.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
20,911
-
27,925
-
14,999
-
20,037
-
26,127
-
18,725
-
19,905
-
1,98,999
-
8,290
-
14,800