Amazon Festive Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Win iPhone 13 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India is hosting several new quiz contests for its users on account of the festive season sale. One of the games that is available for users is the Amazon Festive Edition Spin and Win contest. During this quiz contest, participants can win many prizes including the iPhone 13, up to Rs. 50,000 cash prize, and 4K TV.

Amazon Festive Edition Spin And Win Quiz

Notably, the Amazon Festive Edition Spin and Win quiz is live from October 23 at midnight to November 10, 2021. The winners will be announced by the end of November and the prizes will be delivered to them by November 28.

To participate in this quiz contest, it is important to answer the question that is asked correctly. Do keep in mind that you need to answer the question within five seconds to enter the lucky draw. Check out the question and the correct answer to the same from here.

Question: How many sides does a square have?

Answer: 4

To participate in the Amazon Festive Edition Spin and Win quiz, you need to make sure you have the Amazon app installed on your smartphone. If not, then download and install the Amazon app on your Android or iOS device from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store respectively. Once you download the app, you will have to create an account or log in to your existing Amazon account.

Now, you need to scroll down to find the Funzone section or search for it. Once you enter the Funzone section, you will find four quiz contests together that will have the Amazon Festive Edition Spin and Win quiz as well. To play this quiz, just click on the banner and then click on the Spin Now option. You will get the spinning wheel that will decide the prize that you might win.

Once it is done, you will be taken to the page where you will have to answer the question mentioned above. You will be eligible to win the prize you selected with the spinning wheel depending on a lucky draw. If the spinning wheel shows better luck next time, then you cannot participate further.

Best Mobiles in India