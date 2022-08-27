Amazon Fire-Boltt Dynamite Quiz Answers; Here’s A Chance To Win Rs. 10,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, a new affordable smartwatch - the Fire-Boltt Dynamite was launched in India. Coinciding with its launch, the online retailer Amazon India is hosting a new quiz contest, the Amazon Fire-Boltt Dynamite quiz. Interested participants can get a chance to win Rs. 10,000, which will be credited to their Amazon Pay Balance account.

The Amazon Fire-Boltt Dynamite quiz contest is live from August 26 and will be hosted until September 9. The contest will declare 110 winners and each winner will get Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The prizes will be credited to the winners' accounts by September 10.

Similar to other gadget-related quiz contests hosted by Amazon, this one will ask a set of five questions associated with the product - the Fire-Boltt Dynamite in this case. The terms and conditions remain the same. It is important to answer each question correctly in as quickly as five seconds to be eligible to enter the lucky draw and increase the winning chances.

Amazon Fire-Boltt Dynamite Quiz Answers

Here, we have listed the questions and answers to the Amazon Fire-Boltt Dynamite quiz contest to make it easy for you to answer the questions correctly.

Question 1: Fire-Boltt Dynamite has the largest ___ Display

Answer: 1.81″

Question 2: Fire-Boltt Dynamite Has ___

Answer: All of the above

Question 3: As Per IDC Fire-Boltt Is India' No 1 Wearable Watch Brand Q1-22.

Answer: TRUE

Question 4: Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Is The Perfect Choice Because Of ___

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Lets You Listen To Songs

Answer: TRUE

How To Play Amazon Quiz

As usual, the Amazon Fire-Boltt Dynamite quiz is available under the Funzone section of the Amazon app and will not be accessible via the website of the online retailer. To participate in the quiz, you need to download the Amazon app and either create an account or log in to your existing account. Now, you need to search for Funzone and enter the section.

In the Funzone section, you have to scroll down to find the Fire-Boltt Dynamite quiz contest. Click on the banner and start answering the questions. That's it!

Best Mobiles in India