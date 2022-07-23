Amazon Fire-Boltt Phoenix Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Amazon Fire-Boltt Phoenix Quiz contest is now live on the mobile app of the online retailer. During this contest, it is possible for as many as 10 fortunate winners to get Rs. 10,000 cash prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. Let's take a look at more details of the Amazon Fire-Boltt Phoenix Quiz contest from here.

As its name indicates, the Amazon Fire-Boltt Phoenix Quiz aims to test your knowledge about Fire Boltt Phoenix smartwatch. It joins similar quizzes on Funzone, including the Amazon iQOO 9T 5G Spin and Win quiz, Amazon LG Gram Laptop quiz and more.

Amazon Fire-Boltt Phoenix Quiz Details

The Amazon Fire-Boltt Phoenix Quiz is live from July 21, 2022 to July 31, 2022. During this contest, you can get Rs. 10,000 cash as the prize provided you give correct answers to all questions and come out of the lucky draw as the winner. Notably, the winner will be announced on August 1, 2022.

To be able to win the prize, you will have to answer all the questions correctly within 5 seconds for each question so that you are eligible to enter the lucky draw. While all the participants who answer correctly will be eligible for the lucky draw, only 10 lucky participants will be declared as the winners of this quiz.

This quiz contest has come at a time when Fire-Boltt Phoenix smartwatch is all set to be launched in India sometime soon. The online retailer Amazon India has listed the Fire Boltt Phoenix that was launched in India recently.

Amazon Fire-Boltt Phoenix Quiz Answers

Having said that you should provide correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon Fire-Boltt Phoenix quiz, here are the answers to help you win the prize.

Question 1: As per IDC in which year did Fire-Boltt become the #1 Smartwatch Brand in India?

Answer: 2022

Question 2: The new Fire-Boltt Visionary is a 1.78 inch Bluetooth calling smartwatch with an _______ display.

Answer: AMOLED

Question 3: Which of the following features describe the new Fire-Boltt Neptune has a 1.6 inch Screen?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: The new Fire-Boltt Phoenix is a 1.3 inch Bluetooth calling watch with a Voice Assistant and 118 Sports modes.

Answer: True

Question 5: Which of the following are the new Fire-Boltt Visionary's best features?

Answer: All of the above

How To Play Amazon Fire-Boltt Phoenix Quiz

To participate in the Amazon Fire-Boltt Phoenix Quiz, firstly you need to download Amazon mobile app. So, go to Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to download the app. Then log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Finally, you can find the Amazon Fire-Boltt Phoenix Quiz banner and click on that to start the game. Also, it is important to share the contest-related hashtag on Twitter.

In order to participate in this quiz, participants must be a citizen of India residing in the country. The participants must be 18 years of age or above and must verify their age by providing any legal government-issued ID such as PAN Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License or Indian passport. Also, Amazon employees and their immediate families should not participate in the quiz contest.

