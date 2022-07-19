Amazon LG Gram Laptop Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 25,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon is known for hosting quiz contests on its app for participants to win lucrative prizes. It keeps refreshing the quiz contests from time to time and updates the gadget-related quizzes as well. Likewise, the Amazon LG Gram Laptop quiz that was hosted last year has not been updated.

The Amazon LG Gram Laptop Quiz tests the participants' knowledge of the laptop and lets them win a whopping Rs. 25,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. It joins the other quiz contests, including Amazon Tecno Camon 19 Neo quiz, Amazon Sansui TV quiz and others.

Amazon LG Gram Laptop Quiz Answers

The Amazon LG Gram Laptop Quiz contest is visible only to select users on the Amazon app's Funzone section. If you are looking to find this quiz contest, then you need to open the Amazon app and search for the Funzone section. Now, you will get the "Games from your favorite brands" section that will show the Amazon LG Gram Laptop Quiz. You just have to click on the banner and enter the quiz to participate in it.

When it comes to the dates, the Amazon LG Gram Laptop Quiz went live on July 18 and will last until July 24. The online retailer will choose as many as eight winners based on a lucky draw and it will declare the winners after the quiz contest. The prize money of Rs. 25,000 for each winner will be credited to their Amazon Pay Balance account by August 4.

Similar to the other quiz contests, the Amazon LG Gram Laptop quiz will also ask five questions related to the laptop. It is important to answer each question in less than five seconds to increase your chances to enter the lucky draw. To help you increase your chances of winning Rs. 25,000, we have listed the questions and answers to the Amazon LG Gram Laptop Quiz contest.

Question 1: Which Processor does the upcoming LG Gram laptop have?

Answer: Intel 12th Gen. Evo Platform

Question 2: What is the USP of LG Gram laptop?

Answer: All of the above

Question 3: What is the Warranty on LG Gram laptop?

Answer: 3 year parts and labor

Question 4: What are the Ultralight-weight LG Gram laptops made off?

Answer: Magnesium alloy (MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability)

Question 5: What are the ports in LG Gram laptops?

Answer: All of the above

As usual, there are some terms and conditions for you to participate in the Amazon LG Gram Laptop Quiz. You should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Also, if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you are not eligible to participate in the Amazon quiz. Make sure to download the Amazon app on your smartphone to participate in this quiz contest as the Funzone quiz contests are not available on the Amazon website. In addition, you should use the hashtag for the specific quiz contest to your social media handles.

