Amazon Fire TV Offering Discounts On 14 OTT Subscriptions News oi-Priyanka Dua

After providing several offers on OTT subscription during Diwali, Amazon has now come up with a new benefit. The new offer is specially designed for Fire TV users for Republic Day. However, this time the company is offering benefits on 14 platforms, earlier, it was only 12.

The offer is available on both Airtel Xstream and Lionsgate Play platforms. Notably, the company is providing a 60 percent discount to Smart TVs and Fire TV Sticks that runs on the Fire TV OS. The services are available on 10+ OTT apps, which means users will get Rs. 4,200 discounts until January 31, 2021.

Discounts Available On OTT Packs: Details

The company is offering discounts on Airtel Xstream, Aha, ALT Balaji, Discovery+, DocuBay, Epic On, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, Shemaro Me, Sony LIV, Sun NXT, and Voot Kids. The Airtel Xstream is now available at Rs. 349 instead of Rs. 499, Aha is now priced at Rs. 299 as against Rs. 365, ALT Balaji is available at Rs. 200 instead of Rs. 300, Discovery+ is now Rs. 199 as against Rs. 299, DocuBay is priced at Rs. 720, earlier, it was available at Rs. 1,499, Epic On is available at Rs. 249 against Rs. 499, Eros Now will cost you Rs. 299 as against Rs. 399, Lionsgate Play is available at discounted rates for Rs. 499, earlier, it was priced at Rs. 699.

Shemaroo Me now available at Rs. 699, earlier, it was priced at Rs. 699. Sony LIV is available at Rs. 480 instead of Rs. 749, Sun NXT is now priced at Rs. 384 as against Rs. 480. Voot Kids, Voot Select, and Zee5 are now priced at Rs. 399, Rs. 399 and Rs. 699, instead of Rs. 499, Rs. 499, and Rs. 999.

