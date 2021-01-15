Airtel Offering Wi-Fi Router With 1Gbps Coverage With Rs. 3,999 Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has launched another offer for its customers. Under this new offer, Airtel customers will now get enjoy 1 Gbps data speeds over Wi-Fi and no longer restricted to LAN cable. Besides, the company has announced that its plan of Rs. 3,999 plan is now providing a 1 Gbps Wi-Fi router, unlimited data, and bundled content. Notably, the 4x4 Wi-Fi router will allow users to avail themselves 1 Gbps Wi-Fi coverage at small offices and homes. This Wi-Fi router will allow you to play online gaming and work from home.

Airtel Xstream Rs. 3,999 Broadband Plan: Detail

Coming to the Airtel Xstream plan, the Rs. 3,999 ships seven OTT content and studios 10,000 movies, complimentary Airtel Xstream Box that offers 550 TV channels. Additionally, the pack is providing a subscription to Zee5 and Amazon Prime Video via Airtel Xstream Box.

Airtel Xstream Plans To Expand Its Reach

Apart from launching a Wi-Fi router, the company is all set to introduce its internet services in 157 cities. Besides, the company allows its customers to invite Xstream Fiber to test its wired broadband services. The 157 cities include Mohanlalganj, Niphad, Orai, Parwanoo, Raichur, Rudrapur, Sadashivpet, Sonbhadra, Shimoga, Almora, Banda, Bhartana, Chamarajanagar, Chandausi, Chappra, Doda, Khushinagar, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Leh, Malegaon, Maunath Bhanjan, Farrukhabad-Fatehgarh, Haldwani, Hardoi, Khandwa, Etawah, Fatehpur, Ganganagar, Hisar, Hoshiarpur, Khammam, Kurukshetra, Kushinagar, Muzaffarpur, Nainital, Pathankot, Patiala, Ranchi, and many more.

Airtel Xstream Plans

The company is providing Rs. 499, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 3,999 plans. These plans ships unlimited calling, calling, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Zee5 services. It also includes 40 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 1 Gbps speed.

