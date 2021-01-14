Just In
- 25 min ago Oppo Enco X Noise Cancelling Earbuds India Launch Set for January 18
-
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy M02s India Sale Slated For January 19
- 1 hr ago MSI At CES 2021: Premium Gaming Laptops With Nvidia RTX 3000 Graphics Launched
- 3 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy F62 Rear Design Leaked Online; Quad-Camera Setup Tipped
Don't Miss
- News Karnataka to receive 20k doses of Covaxin soon; Check venue and timings
- Sports Australian Open qualifying complete; 15 charters to arrive
- Movies Happy Sankranti: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR And Other South Celebs Wish Fans
- Automobiles Tata Nexon EV Becomes India’s Best-Selling Electric Car For 2020: Garners Over 63% Market Share
- Lifestyle Kirti Kulhari Gives Us Smart And Sophisticated Fashion Inspiration For Meetings In Her Multi Neon Shades Saree
- Finance For Fiscal 2021, CRISIL Projects CPI Inflation At 6.4%
- Education APSET Result 2020: How To Check APSET 2020 Result At apset.net.in
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Jammu And Kashmir In January In 2021
How To Get Free Amazon Prime Subscription From Airtel Thanks Application
In order to give tough competition to Netflix, Amazon has launched the most affordable plan for its customers. The 'Prime Video Mobile Edition' is a mobile-only plan, which means this pack is available on mobiles. The pack is priced at Rs. 89 and designed for Airtel users only.
Notably, Amazon has joined hands with Airtel to launch this plan. Under this partnership, Airtel is providing a free trial for 30 days on its Thanks application. However, to get a free trial of Amazon Prime, Airtel users have to follow these steps.
Step 1: You need to download the Airtel Thanks application.
Step 2: You have to open the app and tap on the AirtelThanks option on the homepage.
Step 3: Then, you need to click on the Activate option and you need to create an Amazon account to get the free trial offer.
Step 4: After that, you need to give your confirmation for the trial and it is done. Now you are allowed to access the Amazon app on your smartphone.
Airtel And Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Plan Details
The company has launched four-packs under the same segment. The plans are available at Rs. 89, Rs. 299, Rs. 131, and Rs. 349. The Rs. 89 plan is offering 6GB data and Amazon Prime Mobile Edition for 28 days. The Rs. 131 plan is valid for 30 days and ships all Prime Video services, fast delivery, and unlimited ad-free music. The third plan of Rs. 299 ships 1.5GB data and unlimited calling for 28 days. The last plan is priced at Rs. 349 is offering all Amazon services, including ad-free access, 2GB data, fast delivery, ad-free music, and many more.
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,900
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
14,500
-
22,000
-
29,370
-
20,556
-
15,862
-
43,065
-
10,865
-
44,999
-
50,150
-
45,025