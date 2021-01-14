How To Get Free Amazon Prime Subscription From Airtel Thanks Application How To oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to give tough competition to Netflix, Amazon has launched the most affordable plan for its customers. The 'Prime Video Mobile Edition' is a mobile-only plan, which means this pack is available on mobiles. The pack is priced at Rs. 89 and designed for Airtel users only.

Notably, Amazon has joined hands with Airtel to launch this plan. Under this partnership, Airtel is providing a free trial for 30 days on its Thanks application. However, to get a free trial of Amazon Prime, Airtel users have to follow these steps.

Step 1: You need to download the Airtel Thanks application.

Step 2: You have to open the app and tap on the AirtelThanks option on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, you need to click on the Activate option and you need to create an Amazon account to get the free trial offer.

Step 4: After that, you need to give your confirmation for the trial and it is done. Now you are allowed to access the Amazon app on your smartphone.

Airtel And Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Plan Details

The company has launched four-packs under the same segment. The plans are available at Rs. 89, Rs. 299, Rs. 131, and Rs. 349. The Rs. 89 plan is offering 6GB data and Amazon Prime Mobile Edition for 28 days. The Rs. 131 plan is valid for 30 days and ships all Prime Video services, fast delivery, and unlimited ad-free music. The third plan of Rs. 299 ships 1.5GB data and unlimited calling for 28 days. The last plan is priced at Rs. 349 is offering all Amazon services, including ad-free access, 2GB data, fast delivery, ad-free music, and many more.

Best Mobiles in India