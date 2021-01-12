Just In
Airtel Offering Unlimited Data, International Roaming, And 200 Minutes Of ISD Calling With Rs 1,599 Plan
Airtel has several popular postpaid plans in the country due to its pricing and affordability. These postpaid plans start at Rs. 399 and goes up to Rs.1,599, which is somehow similar to Jio Postpaid Plus plans. Currently, Airtel Rs. 1,599 postpaid plan is one of the best packs in the whole segment. This plan is providing unlimited data along with a discount on international roaming plans and several other benefits. In addition, the company is providing a free add-on connection. So in that way, we are listing all details of Airtel's Rs. 1,599 postpaid plan.
Airtel Postpaid Plans Of Rs 1,599 Details
The Rs. 1,599 postpaid plan is offering unlimited calling in the country and 500GB of data per month. It includes 100 messages per day along with a 200GB rollover facility. Besides, users have to pay 2 paise/ MB once the 500GB data ends. It includes 200 minutes per month for ISD calling along with a 10 percent discount on the international roaming plans.
Additionally, this pack ships Thanks Rewards like Shaw Academy lifetime access, unlimited song downloads option, Airtel Xstream App Premium membership, Juggernaut Books membership, Wynk Music subscription, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar. Notably, the telecom operator is providing extra connection at Rs. 249 along with 10GB data per month, 100 messages per day, and unlimited calling. It also ships data SIM connection at Rs. 99. This means that this plan is offering two postpaid connections.
Airtel Partners With NSIC To Help MSMEs
Meanwhile, India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel join hands with National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) to help Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India. Under this partnership, Airtel will offer cloud, security solutions, connectivity, landline, mobile, conferencing, and Internet of Things.
