Amazon Food Now Available In Bengaluru: Features, Offers, And More

Amazon Food, a food delivery service from the American e-commerce giant was launched last year in India; however, the service was only available in select pin codes of Bengaluru. Earlier this year, the company added few more pin codes and expanded its operations.

It now looks like Amazon's Food delivery service is available across the capital city of Karnataka. I was able to access Amazon Food via the native Amazon shopping app on both Android and iOS devices. Here are a few more things to know before making your first order using Amazon Food.

How To Use Amazon Food?

To use the service, you don't need a dedicated app and can be accessed from the regular Amazon app. Open the Amazon app, and you should see a hot bowl icon with steam with the text "Food" click on that, you will enter the Amazon Food delivery service.

When compared to the food-delivery behemoths like Zomato and Swiggy, the number of restaurants is very limited, hence the number of food options are also limited, which is going to get better in the future, as the company onboards new restaurants and eateries.

Amazon Food Unique Features

Amazon Food has a few unique tricks up its sleeves. It offers a scheduled food delivery service, where, food can be pre-order with a minimum of three hours in advance or a maximum of three days in advance at no extra charge. Do note that, only a select number of restaurants support food scheduling.

Amazon Food Launch Offers

Amazon Food is currently running a series of offers for first-time users, where, the company is offering up to 60 percent off on select restaurants and up to Rs. 80 cash back on the first four food orders. Again, the amount of cashback depends on the payment made after discounts and delivery fees.

One more thing I noticed on Amazon Food delivery service is that it offers free delivery for Prime customers. This means you are most likely to pay less on Amazon Food if you are a prime customer when compared to Zomato and Swiggy.

Amazon Food -- My Experience

I placed my very first order on Amazon Food on 1st August from a nearby restaurant. It took more than an hour, which definitely needs an improvement, as services like Zomato have delivered from the same restaurant in less than half an hour.

As I could track my order, the delay in delivery was caused due to the fact that the delivery associate was located far away from the restaurant. This means Amazon Food is likely to have a limited number of delivery partners when compared to its contemporaries.

However, what surprised me was my food package. Not only Amazon Food used an eco-friendly bag to pack my food, but it also had a nice zip-like mechanism, which ensures that my food has not been tampered with. Lastly, I like the food too.

Should You Try Amazon Food?

If you live in Bengaluru and likes to order your food online, then give Amazon Food a try. Though the catalog of Amazon Food does not match its rivals, it still has a good selection and the early discounts do cut down the price of the food.

