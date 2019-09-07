ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Food Delivery Service Set To Launch In India; Will Compete With Swiggy And Zomato

    By
    |

    Amazon, after success in the e-commerce business and video streaming services, is all set to step into the food delivery space in India starting October.

    Amazon Food Delivery Service Set To Launch In India

     

    According to a report, the company will start the service starting from metropolitan cities like Bengaluru, followed by Mumbai and New Delhi. The service will start under the Prime Now banner. Here are the details:

    The further report also claimed that the company will charge only one-fourth of the commission from the restaurants. This might be a big competition to rivals like Zomato and Swiggy. Moreover, Amazon has already started signing up restaurants with five to six per cent commission. Where, the competitors are at 20 per cent.

    According to The Live Mint source, Amazon is in the last stage of acquiring Foodpandafrom Ola.

    "They were talking to multiple players, but the Foodpanda deal is almost done," Mint quoted source. "Since Amazon is going the marketplace route, for now, it is acquiring the remainder of Foodpanda's infrastructure which includes restaurant connections and integration, the menus, order processing methodology, delivery executives, etc."

    Amazon Food Delivery Service Set To Launch In India

    Amazon is expected to utilize the same riders for delivering food who are hired to deliver groceries and other products under the Prime Now service.

    "They are talking about super-aggressive commissions, to begin with, and looking at sub 10%. But I am sure they will increase with time. They should ideally be live in next 30 days," Mint report quoted the owner of a restaurant chain as saying.

     

    To recall, back in 2015 Amazon launched its restaurant delivery service globally, but the business was shut down in June 2019. However, the company has not given up on the business and invested in Deliveroo which is a London-based start-up, and now in India.

    Let's see when the company is planning to launch the service and how it competes with existing players like Swiggy, Zomato, and Uber Eats.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: amazon swiggy zomato news
    Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 15:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue