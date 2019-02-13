ENGLISH

Swiggy will now deliver groceries, vegetables at your doorstep

Swiggy will also display you a list of stores in the city.

    Bengaluru-based online food delivery Swiggy has announced the launch of Swiggy Stores which allows users to buy groceries, vegetables and Home Essentials across the city.

    The idea came out of a realization that the food tech major could bring the convenience of food delivery to a lot of other local e-commerce needs, Sriharsha Majety said in a blog post.

    "Just like how we democratized seamless delivery across over half a lakh restaurants in the country, we can democratize convenience across millions of other merchants/ businesses in our cities," he wrote.

    "We're taking our first step by launching across Gurgaon and will deliver from over 3500 stores across the city. We've already partnered with over 200 stores in categories such as Fruits and Vegetables to Florists, he added.

    The newly launched service will be accessible through the app. Swiggy will also display you a list of stores in the city.

    Meanwhile Swiggy acquire-hired Kint.io, a Bangalore-based AI start-up. Founded in 2014, Kint.io applies deep learning and computer vision to object recognition in video.

    The team at Kint.io will join Swiggy to boost its computer vision technology and superior consumer experience. It will also give Swiggy more expertise and talent in this area.

    As part of this acqui-hire, the founding members of Kint.io Pavithra Solai Jawahar and Jagannathan Veeraraghavan will join the Swiggy team.

    Kint.io is the first technology-led acqui-hire for Swiggy, as it makes large investments in its long-term strategy of building AI-first platforms that enable unparalleled convenience to consumers.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
