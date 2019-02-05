ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Swiggy acquires Bengaluru-based AI startup Kint.io

Swiggy has announced that it has acqui-hired Kint.io, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up that applies deep learning and computer vision for object recognition in video.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Online food ordering and delivery app Swiggy has announced that it has acqui-hired Kint.io, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up that applies deep learning and computer vision for object recognition in video.

    Swiggy acquires Bengaluru-based AI startup Kint.io

     

    "This acqui-hire is part of Swiggy's strategy to scale our tech prowess by bringing in entrepreneurial teams that can solve unique customer problems while leveraging the network and resources at Swiggy. We provide a unique mix of strong entrepreneurial DNA and professional leadership that gives startup teams the ownership and leverage to move fast and make a big impact," said Dale Vaz, Head of Engineering and Data Sciences, Swiggy.

    "The team joins us at a very exciting time. The focus has never been more intense on building industry-changing technology in AI and other areas. We look forward to working together on great new features and capabilities," he said.

    Kint.io is the first technology-led acqui-hire for Swiggy, as it makes large investments in its long-term strategy of building AI-first platforms that enable unparalleled convenience to consumers.

    Co-founders, Pavithra Solai Jawahar and Jagannathan Veeraraghavan of Kint.io said, "We are extremely excited to be a part of the Swiggy family. AI research has leapfrogged this past year but lack of data, cultural biases, inability to adapt to our diversity, has somehow always pulled us back when it comes to applying AI to India-based problems, effectively. This is where Swiggy left us stumped. We were impressed by the team's razor-focussed mindset to bring ingenious solutions for problems unique to India. We are confident that this partnership can unlock immense possibilities."

    Veeraraghavan said, "This is a great opportunity for us to show scale and address a-billion-people problems through AI. We look forward to interesting innings with Swiggy."

    Read More About: swiggy news apps
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue