Win Rs. 25,000 From Amazon Through General Knowledge Quiz

Amazon India is hosting yet another quiz contest - Amazon General Knowledge Quiz with a new set of questions. The winner of this quiz contest hosted by the e-commerce portal will get a chance to win a whopping Rs. 25,000 prize that will be credited to their Amazon Pay Balance account. With this amount, it is possible to buy products from the e-commerce platform or use it for bill payments.

Amazon General Knowledge Quiz Details

As usual, the Amazon General Knowledge Quiz that is live today involves questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. These questions have to be answered correctly for users to be able to win the prize. However, the winner will be chosen on the basis of a lucky draw involving all those who answered the questions correctly.

The Amazon General Knowledge Quiz is quite easy to play and a great chance to win some Amazon Pay balance in your account. However, there are a couple of factors to bear in mind before playing the Amazon Quiz. Firstly, the quiz can be accessed only via the app, which can download the Amazon app on Google Play or the App Store.

Once downloaded, you will need to sign in with your Amazon account, or you can create a new one if you don't have one. If you win the Amazon Pay balance worth Rs. 25,000, it will get credited into your Amazon account. The Amazon Quiz runs from 12 AM of 19 November 2021 to 11:59 PM of December 2, 2021, giving you ample time to participate in the quiz. There will be only one winner in the Amazon General Knowledge Quiz contest.

The Amazon Quiz is part of the several fun zone activities on the app. To find the Amazon daily quiz, scroll through the home page till you find Amazon Quiz. Alternatively, you can open the Menu tab > Fund Zone > Amazon General Knowledge Quiz. As noted, today's winner stands a chance to win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay balance.

Amazon General Knowledge Quiz Answers

Below, you will find the questions and correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon General Knowledge Quiz contest for today. Make sure you answer these questions correctly within five seconds for each question to increase your winning chances. As many people are on the lookout for correct answers, here we have listed the same to help participants who want to win the prize.

Question 1: Which one is the smallest Ocean in the World?

Answer: Arctic

Question 2: India's First Food Museum has been launched in which state?

Answer: Tamil Nadu

Question 3: Who was the first Prime Minister of India?

Answer: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Question 4: Which Country is known as the 'Land Of Rising Sun'?

Answer: Japan

Question 5: Who has been appointed as the new Chairman of the ICC Men's Cricket Committee?

Answer: Sourav Ganguly

These are the correct answers you need to provide in Amazon General Knowledge Quiz contest. Provide these answers to increase your winning chances that will let you get a chance to win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

