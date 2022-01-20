Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 1 Lakh News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

On account of Republic Day, the online retailer Amazon India is hosting the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Quiz contest. This quiz is up and running for 14 days, which also includes the period of the special sale. While there are numerous discounts and offers on account of the Great Republic Day Sale, this quiz contest offers a prize of Rs. 1 lakh to the winner.

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Quiz will be hosted until January 24, 2022. There will be only one winner and the person will be able to win a prize of Rs. 1 lakh. The winner of this quiz contest will be declared on January 31, 2022 and the winner will get the prize amount credited to their Amazon Pay Balance account by February 14, 2022.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Quiz Answers

As usual, there will be five questions asked in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Quiz. You need to provide correct answers to these questions quickly within five seconds for each question. Only then, you will be able to enter the lucky draw and increase your winning chances. Take a look at the questions and answers from here.

Question 1: Using which bank's credit card can customers avail 10% instant discount while shopping during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale?

Answer: SBI Credit Card

Question 2: "Amazon prime members will get 24hours early access to Great Republic Day sale" Is this statement True/False?

Answer: True

Question 3: During Amazon's Great Republic day sale, you can get up-to _____ off on Amazon fashion products. (Fill in the blanks)

Answer: 80%

Question 4: What benefits you will be getting on Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale?

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: Which of these brands are in focus during the Great Republic Day Sale?

Answer: All of the above

To participate in this contest, you should be above 18 years of age. If you are declared a winner, then you should produce any of the following documents including Voter ID, PAN Card, Indian Passport or Driving License. Also, you shouldn't be an Amazon employee or a family member or an affiliate.

Best Mobiles in India