    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Offers On Best DSLR Cameras, Action Cameras, And Other Camera Products

    By
    |

    On the occasion of Republic Day, e-commerce sites including Amazon have announced sales that bring attractive offers for every product. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is now live and will run until January 20. This means we do not have much time, so, grab your favourite product soon. Apart from smartphones and headphones, the DSLR cameras are now also selling at discounted price tags.

     
    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Offers On Best DSLR Cameras

    If you are planning to buy an action camera or mirrorless camera, then you must visit Amazon India without fail. Now, you can purchase your favorite brand's camera with up to a 67 percent discount. Besides, buyers can also get a 10 percent instant discount with an SBI credit card. Check out the list of best DSLR cameras, Action cameras & other cameras that are now selling at discounted price tags.

    Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera (Black) with EF S18-55 is II Lens

    Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera (Black) with EF S18-55 is II Lens

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 39,995 ; Deal Price: Rs. 33,490 ; You Save: Rs. 6,505 (16% Off)

    Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera (Black) with EF S18-55 is II Lens is available at 16% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 33,490 onwards during the sale.

    Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera

    Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 54,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 38,490 ; You Save: Rs. 16,500 (30% Off)

    Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera is available at 30% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale . You can get this device for Rs. 38,490 onwards during the sale.

    Canon EOS M200 Mirrorless Camera, EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 is STM Lens, 24.1 MP, 16 GB Memory Card
     

    Canon EOS M200 Mirrorless Camera, EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 is STM Lens, 24.1 MP, 16 GB Memory Card

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 43,995 ; Deal Price: Rs. 40,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,005 (7% Off)

    Canon EOS M200 Mirrorless Camera is available at 7% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale . You can get this device for Rs. 40,990 onwards during the sale.

    Canon EOS 200D II 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera + EF-S 18-55mm f4 is STM Lens (Black)

    Canon EOS 200D II 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera + EF-S 18-55mm f4 is STM Lens (Black)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 59,995 ; Deal Price: Rs. 53,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,996 (10% Off)

    Canon EOS 200D II 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera is available at 10% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale . You can get this device for Rs. 53,999 onwards during the sale.

    Fujifilm X-T200 24.2 MP Mirrorless Camera with XC 15-45 mm Lens

    Fujifilm X-T200 24.2 MP Mirrorless Camera with XC 15-45 mm Lens

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 66,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 58,990 ; You Save: Rs. 8,009 (12% Off)

    Fujifilm X-T200 24.2 MP Mirrorless Camera is available at 12% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale . You can get this device for Rs. 58,990 onwards during the sale.

    Nikon D7500 20.9MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) with AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR Lens

    Nikon D7500 20.9MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) with AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR Lens

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 94,950 ; Deal Price: Rs. 92,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,951 (2% Off)

    Nikon D7500 20.9MP Digital SLR Camera is available at 2% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale . You can get this device for Rs. 92,999 onwards during the sale.

    Canon Digital Camera EOS R5 Body

    Canon Digital Camera EOS R5 Body

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 3,39,995 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,29,990 ; You Save: Rs. 10,005 (3% Off)

    Canon Digital Camera EOS R5 Body is available at 3% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale . You can get this device for Rs. 3,29,990 onwards during the sale.

    GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera

    GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 62,200 ; Deal Price: Rs. 54,490 ; You Save: Rs. 7,710 (12% Off)

    GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera is available at 12% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 54,490 onwards during the sale.

    Insta360 GO2(64GB) Digital Still Image & Video Camera

    Insta360 GO2(64GB) Digital Still Image & Video Camera

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 36,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 30,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,991 (16%)

    Insta360 GO2(64GB) Digital Still Image & Video Camera is available at 16% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 30,999 onwards during the sale.

    GoPro HERO9 Black — Waterproof Action Camera

    GoPro HERO9 Black — Waterproof Action Camera

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 49,500 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,490 ; You Save: Rs. 13,010 (26% Off)

    GoPro HERO9 Black Waterproof Action Camera is available at 26% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale . You can get this device for Rs. 36,490 onwards during the sale.

    Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV-1 Only

    Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV-1 Only

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 67,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 52,990 ; You Save: Rs. 15,000 (22% Off)

    Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV-1 Only is available at 22% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 52,990 onwards during the sale.

    DJI OM 4 SE - Handheld 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer

    DJI OM 4 SE - Handheld 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 9,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,991 (20% Off)

    DJI OM 4 SE - Handheld 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer Only is available at 20% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

    DJI RSC – Lightweight and Compact, Superior Stabilization, 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer

    DJI RSC – Lightweight and Compact, Superior Stabilization, 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 ; You Save: Rs. 10,000 (33% Off)

    DJI RSC - Lightweight and Compact, Superior Stabilization, 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer is available at 33% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.

    EZVIZ C6N WiFi Indoor Home Smart Security Pan & Tilt Camera

    EZVIZ C6N WiFi Indoor Home Smart Security Pan & Tilt Camera

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 5,500 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,299 ; You Save: Rs.3,201 (58% Off)

    EZVIZ C6N WiFi Indoor Home Smart Security Pan & Tilt Camera is available at 58% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale . You can get this device for Rs. 2,299 onwards during the sale.

    Imou 360 Degree Security Camera (White)

    Imou 360 Degree Security Camera (White)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 7,500 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 ; You Save: Rs.5,001 (67% Off)

    Imou 360 Degree Security Camera (White) is available at 67% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale . You can get this device for Rs. 2,499 onwards during the sale.

