Amazon International Women’s Day Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 1,00,000
As we are approaching International Women's Day soon, the online retailer Amazon India is hosting yet another quiz contest with a new set of questions. The winner of this quiz contest hosted by the e-commerce portal will get a chance to win a whopping Rs. 1,00,000 prize will be credited to their Amazon Pay Balance account. With this amount, it is possible to buy products from the e-commerce platform or use it for bill payments.
As usual, the Amazon daily quiz that is live now involves questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. These questions have to be answered correctly for users to be able to win the prize. There will be five winners and each winner will get Rs. 1,00,000 prize.
The winners will be chosen on the basis of a lucky draw involving all those who answered the questions correctly. Notably, the quiz is live from March 1 to March 14 on the Amazon app. The winner announcement for the Amazon International Women's Day quiz will be made on March 25.
Amazon International Women's Day Quiz Answers
While the quiz will ask general knowledge questions to users, it is important to answer these questions correctly within a few seconds to be eligible to enter the lucky draw that will increase your chances of winning the prize. Check out the questions and the correct answers from here.
Question 1: What came out of Suchi Mukherjee's aim to create the largest women's-only marketplace in South East Asia?
Answer: LimeRoad
Question 2: Launched in November 2017, what program helps women entrepreneurs understand the nuances of online selling to grow their business on Amazon.in?
Answer: Amazon Saheli
Question 3: In which state did Amazon launch their first all-women delivery station in India?
Answer: Gujarat
Question 4: If Falguni Nayar is one of two self-made female Indian billionaires, who is the other?
Answer: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Question 5: Which two-time GRAMMY Award winner curated an exclusive playlist for Amazon Music in 2021?
Answer: Dua Lipa
That's it! These are the correct answers. Notably, this quiz joins the Amazon International Women's Day Spin and Win quiz on the app.
