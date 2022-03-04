ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon International Women’s Day Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 1,00,000

    By
    |

    As we are approaching International Women's Day soon, the online retailer Amazon India is hosting yet another quiz contest with a new set of questions. The winner of this quiz contest hosted by the e-commerce portal will get a chance to win a whopping Rs. 1,00,000 prize will be credited to their Amazon Pay Balance account. With this amount, it is possible to buy products from the e-commerce platform or use it for bill payments.

     
    Amazon International Women’s Day Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 1,00,000

    As usual, the Amazon daily quiz that is live now involves questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. These questions have to be answered correctly for users to be able to win the prize. There will be five winners and each winner will get Rs. 1,00,000 prize.

    The winners will be chosen on the basis of a lucky draw involving all those who answered the questions correctly. Notably, the quiz is live from March 1 to March 14 on the Amazon app. The winner announcement for the Amazon International Women's Day quiz will be made on March 25.

    Amazon International Women's Day Quiz Answers

    While the quiz will ask general knowledge questions to users, it is important to answer these questions correctly within a few seconds to be eligible to enter the lucky draw that will increase your chances of winning the prize. Check out the questions and the correct answers from here.

    Question 1: What came out of Suchi Mukherjee's aim to create the largest women's-only marketplace in South East Asia?

    Answer: LimeRoad

    Question 2: Launched in November 2017, what program helps women entrepreneurs understand the nuances of online selling to grow their business on Amazon.in?

    Answer: Amazon Saheli

    Question 3: In which state did Amazon launch their first all-women delivery station in India?

    Answer: Gujarat

    Question 4: If Falguni Nayar is one of two self-made female Indian billionaires, who is the other?

    Answer: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

    Question 5: Which two-time GRAMMY Award winner curated an exclusive playlist for Amazon Music in 2021?

     

    Answer: Dua Lipa

    That's it! These are the correct answers. Notably, this quiz joins the Amazon International Women's Day Spin and Win quiz on the app.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: amazon news apps
    Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 9:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X