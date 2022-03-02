Amazon International Women’s Day Spin And Win Quiz Answers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India has hosted a new quiz contest on account of International Women's Day, which is on March 8. As it is a spin and win quiz contest, there will be multiple prizes that participants and win including Dyson Airwrap Hair Styler, Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Instant Film Camera, Jane Austen's set of 5 books, Versace Eros Pour Femme Eau De and Michael Kors Gen 5E smartwatch.

The Amazon International Women's Day Spin and Win Quiz contest is already live from today and will be hosted until March 15. The names of the five winners of the contest will be announced on March 16. As per the terms and conditions on the contest page, the winners will get their prizes delivered to them by May 31, 2022.

Amazon International Women's Day Spin And Win Quiz Answer

As usual, the Amazon International Women's Day Spin and Win Quiz contest is hosted on the app of the online retailer and cannot be accessed via the website. There will be a single question that participants have to answer after spinning the wheel. Later, participants have to answer a question and only those who answer correctly to this question out of the four options provided will be taken to a lucky.

As there are multiple prize options, the chances of winning the contest depend on luck and the option where the pointer of the spinning wheel stops initially. The question and answer are as follows.

Notably, the spinning wheel will have six segments with one of them marked "Better luck next time". You must spin the wheel and answer the question mentioned above correctly to be eligible to get the prize on which the pointer actually lands. If the answer is correct, then you will enter the lucky draw for the specific prize. Based on the lucky draw, the actual winner will be chosen.

For those who are unaware, there were two women's day-related quiz contests hosted last year.

Question: In which state did Amazon launch their first all-women delivery station in India?

Answer: Gujarat

As mentioned above, there will be multiple prizes and here we have listed the same.

1 winner will get Dyson Airwrap Hair Styler based on lucky draw

1 winner will get Michael Kors Gen 5E Watch based on lucky draw

1 winner will get Versace Eros Pour Femme Eau De based on lucky draw

1 winner will get Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Instant Film Camera based on lucky draw

1 winner will get Jane Austen: Set of 5 Books based on lucky draw

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

For the uninitiated, to participate in this Amazon Daily Spin and Win quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

