Amazon iQOO Z5 5G Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon is known for hosting several quiz contests including the daily quiz and spin and win contests. Recently, the online retailer took the Oppo A55 quiz contest with five questions and it let winners get Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance as the prize. Now, it is hosting yet another contest today - Amazon iQOO Z5 5G quiz.

The iQOO Z5 5G smartphone was recently launched in India. On account of the same, the online retailer has hosted the Amazon iQOO Z5 5G quiz contest on its app. The quiz contest is live from October 5 at 12 AM and will be up until November 4 at 11:59 PM. The winners will be declared under the Funzone section of the app after the contest period.

Those who answer all questions correctly within five seconds for each question will be taken to the lucky draw. Amazon will randomly pick 10 fortunate winners from here and they will be provided with Rs. 10,000 that will be credited to their Amazon Pay Balance. The prize will be delivered to them before December 5, 2021.

Amazon iQOO Z5 5G Quiz Answers

Here are the correct answers to the Amazon iQOO Z5 5G quiz contest.

Question 1: Which Segment's first Performance trio makes iQOO Z5 best in class Performer?

Answer: Snapdragon 778G, Enhanced LPDDR5 & UFS 3.1

Question 2: How much time does the 44W FlashCharge technology takes to charge iQOO Z5's Massive 5000mAh Battery up to 50%?

Answer: 23 mins

Question 3: iQOO Z5 64MP AF Main Camera comes with?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: The 8GB RAM in iQOO Z5 can be extended up to _________?

Answer: 4GB RAM

Question 5: Which of the below features are enabled in iQOO Z5 to provide the Fully Loaded gaming experience?

Answer: All of the above

How To Play Amazon iQOO Z5 5G Quiz?

To play the Amazon iQOO Z5 5G quiz, you need to first download the Amazon app on your smartphone. Now, you should open the app and log in with your Amazon account or create one. Search for Funzone and click on it. Here, you need to scroll through the list of quiz contests and click on the banner stating iQOO Z5 5G Quiz. Now, start answering the questions asked in the quiz contest as quickly as possible to enter the lucky draw.

