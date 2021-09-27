iQOO Z5 With Snapdragon 778G, 120Hz LCD Launched In India; Devices To Face Tough Competition? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO recently launched a premium mid-range gaming handset called Z5 in China. The company has now introduced this device in India as well. The iQOO Z5 has been announced with the same set of features as the Chinese variant. The highlights include Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 778G processor, 44W flash charge technology, and 64MP triple-rear cameras starting at under Rs. 25,000.

iQOO Z5 Full Specifications And Features

The iQOO Z5 comes as the latest premium-mid range phone by the company which is driven by the Snapdragon 778G processor. The device features a linear motor for 4D game vibration. Recently, Samsung and Xiaomi have also launched SD 778G powered smartphone dubbed Galaxy M52s 5G and the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE respectively.

These are the two devices with which the iQOO Z5 will be competing primarily as of now. The device is announced with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage capacity. The device will ship with Origin OS 1.0-based Android 11 OS out-of-the-box.

The iQOO Z5 sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display that supports 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. The display further supports a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10 certification, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a tiny punch-hole at the centre-top housing the selfie snapper.

Speaking of the optics, the iQOO Z5 back panel has three cameras housed inside a big vertical camera setup along with an LED flash. The device employs a 64MP primary sensor with an f1.79 aperture, an 8M ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP sensor for macro photography.

The device offers a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. The iQOO Z5's connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, USB OTG, Wi-Fi, 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity option.

Additional features include VC liquid cooling to keep the device temperature in check while extensive gaming and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Powering the iQOO Z5 is a 5,000 mAh battery that gets 44W flash charge support.

iQOO Z5 Price In India, Sale Details

You can buy the iQOO Z5 in two different configurations in India. The base model which has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 23,990, while the 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage model can be purchased at Rs. 26,990. The device can be purchased in Arctic Dawn and Mystic Space colors. The iQOO Z5 sales begin from October 3 online via Amazon and the company's official website, i.e., iqoo.com.

As mentioned earlier, the device will be a primary rival of the Samsung Galaxy M52s 5G and the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in India. The Poco F3 GT and the OnePlus Nord CE 5G would be other variants this handset will be going up against. The former is one of the toughest competitions which the iQOO Z5 will have to beat considering they both are gaming-oriented.

The sub Rs. 25,000 asking price complemented with game-centric features is expected to help this device grab the audience. But how well the device actually performs in real-life scenarios will also be a major factor for the iQOO Z5's success in the Indian market.

