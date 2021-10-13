Amazon Jackpot Wednesdays Quiz Answers For October 13: Win Rs. 50,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

On a weekly basis, the online retailer Amazon India hosts the Jackpot Wednesdays quiz under the Funzone section of its app. This quiz contest is hosted every Wednesday at 12 AM and it will be live until 11:59 PM the same day similar to the wheel of fortune quiz. Likewise, the Amazon Jackpot Wednesdays quiz has gone live today as well.

Amazon Jackpot Wednesdays Quiz Contest

The Amazon Funzone section has been updated with the quiz contest today as well. Going by the same, one lucky participant who has provided correct answers to all questions asked in this contest will get a jackpot prize of Rs. 50,000 that will be credited into the winner's Amazon Pay Balance account. The winner will be announced on October 24, 2021.

To participate in this quiz contest, you need to sign in to your Amazon account or sign up to create an account. Now, go to the Funzone section of the app and click on the banner of the Jackpot Wednesday's quiz. Here, you will have a Tap Here lever and each account will be provided only one chance to play the game. Depending on the result of images that you get in the three reels, you will proceed to claim the prize.

If you enter the Win category, then you will have to answer a question correctly within the time period to be eligible to win the prize. There is a limitation under of prizes under the Win category. Only one participant will win Rs. 50,000 prize as mentioned above.

To win the prize as a part of the Amazon Jackpot Wednesdays Quiz contest, you need to provide the correct answer to the question asked in the quiz contest. Take a look at the question and answer as mentioned below.

Question 1: How many sides does a pentagon have?

Answer: 5

The winner will be verified and should meet some requirements that are mentioned by the terms and conditions on the Amazon app's Funzone section. You can check more details from the Amazon app and participate in the quiz to try your luck at winning Rs. 50,000 as the prize.

